World TB Day: 'We must invest in vaccine and getting shorter duration treatment'
Have you been impacted or affected by TB?
Today marks world TB day which is commemorated annually to raise awareness around the disease and aimed at strengthen efforts to prevent its spread.
Bongani Bingwa chats to the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) South Africa director Professor Yogan Pillay to give more insight on the day.
Before the coronavirus, TB killed more people than a whole lot of dieseas all together, including HIV, malaria. Globally, every minute, three people die of TB and in South Africa, we have about 80 thousand deaths from TB annually.Professor Yogan Pillay, South Africa director - The Clinton Health Access Initiative
There needs to be an investment in ending TB by investing in a vaccine and getting shorter duration treatments, he adds.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_157939589_injection-nurse-making-an-injection-to-an-elderly-smiling-woman.html?vti=lu8mf51gw1vj2flt48-1-4
