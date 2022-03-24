World TB Day: 'We must invest in vaccine and getting shorter duration treatment'

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener Guests Bronwen Dyke-Beyer - Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrrow Bus Services Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter

More Golden Arrow buses torched in the Nyanga and Kraaifontein areas.

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener Guests Vhatuka Mbelengwa - Spokesperson at E-hailing Operators

E-hailing drivers continue to demonstrate action wanting industry to be formalised.

Police Ministry leads visits to KZN police stations as part of minmec programme.

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener Guests Bobby Peek - Director at Groundwork

DeadlyAir: The Pretoria High Court rules that air pollution is a violation of Constitutional rights.

Today at 12:41

After a series of illgal strikes, Tshwane workers implicated have been asked to list reasons on why their employer with reasons why they should not be fired.

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Jordan Griffiths Chief of Staff for Tshwane Mayor

