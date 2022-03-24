We are making progress in punishing criminals abusing state funds - SIU head
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Advocate Andy Mothibi says the unit has recovered R62 billion and the main contributor came from civil litigation the unit brought to Transnet.
He says there were a lot of irregularities at the company, in particular the procurement of 1064 locomotives.
RELATED: Friends and families grabbed cash, SIU finds 62% of Covid-19 contracts irregular
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mothibi says they found that contracts were awarded irregularly and they went to court.
The value of that litigation, is R54 billion and that litigation contributed to the large R64 billion amount. There were other amounts in other departments.Advocate Andy Mothibi, Head - SIU
He acknowledges that corruption and maladministration are endemic in South Africa but says he is hopeful they're making progress in punishing the many criminals abusing state funds.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : @RSASIU/Twitter
