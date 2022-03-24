Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
More Golden Arrow buses torched in the Nyanga and Kraaifontein areas.
Guests
Bronwen Dyke-Beyer - Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrrow Bus Services
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
E-hailing drivers continue to demonstrate action wanting industry to be formalised.
Guests
Vhatuka Mbelengwa - Spokesperson at E-hailing Operators
Today at 12:15
Police Ministry leads visits to KZN police stations as part of minmec programme.
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:27
Ramaphosa’s Cabinet fails to meet performance targets.
Guests
John Steenhuisen- DA leader
Today at 12:37
DeadlyAir: The Pretoria High Court rules that air pollution is a violation of Constitutional rights.
Guests
Bobby Peek - Director at Groundwork
Today at 12:41
After a series of illgal strikes, Tshwane workers implicated have been asked to list reasons on why their employer with reasons why they should not be fired.
Guests
Jordan Griffiths Chief of Staff for Tshwane Mayor
Today at 12:45
Analysis: Young, Rich and Famous, why was it such a flop?
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: Too white to be coloured, too coloured to be black.
Guests
Ismail Lagardien
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: Too white to be coloured, too coloured to be black.
Guests
Ismail Lagardien
Today at 18:09
[PITCHED] MPC'S decision on SARB
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
Amelia Dieperink, Head of Affordable Housing Absa CIB (and Team Absa rider)
Guests
Amelia Dieperink
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
Guests
Allon Raiz - CEO at Raizcorp
Today at 19:33
Personal Finance
Guests
Maya Fisher-French - Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

WATCH: Man pulling gun on Mike Tyson and challenges him to fight goes viral

24 March 2022 9:16 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Horrific accident involving taxi has everyone traumatised

Man pulling gun on Mike Tyson and challenges him to fight goes viral

Social media is talking after a man at a comedy club pulled a gun on Mike Tyson and challenged him to a fight, however, the legendary fighter doesn't even flinch, instead gives the man a hug.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




24 March 2022 9:16 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

