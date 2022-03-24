PUTTING LIVES ON THE LINE: What does it take to be a photo/visual journalist?





They say a picture tells a thousand words and the people who take those pictures say it takes love and passion to capture captivating images and visuals.

Clement Manyathela speaks to visual journalist Thando Hlophe and photojournalist Leon Sadiki about their jobs.

Sadiki and Hlophe both agree that with time they find ways to juggle dealing with emotions and capturing the visuals.

That's probably the worse part of my job, when we have to go to somebody having a devasting moment in their life. It's also like a double-edged sword because that's also what I really love. Every single day you are meeting a person either on their best day or their worst day so you have to have people's skills to be about to calm them down and tell you their story. Thando Hlophe, Visual journalist

You do need to have that resilience and a love for what you do. Thando Hlophe, Visual journalist

Sadiki has been in the career for the past twenty-day and says he loves dangerous places.

Photography is a beautiful thing and it doesn't matter what surrounds you. When we are covering protests and conflicts, you hardly look at what surrounds you, you are just focusing on this image that you want to take and you want to have as many options when you start editing. Leon Sadiki, Photojournalist

We love what we do and we are willing to put our lives on the line but at the same time, we must take precautionary measures to make sure we come back alive. Leon Sadiki, Photojournalist

