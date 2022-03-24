Groundwork welcomes ruling that it's a right to breathe air that is not harmful
In a landmark judgment, the Pretoria High Court has ruled that air pollution is a violation of Constitutional rights.
The court has confirmed the constitutional rights of the country's citizens to an environment that is not harmful to their health, this includes the right to clean air and exposure to air pollution.
The court ordered that government must pass regulations to implement and enforce the highveld priority area air quality management plan.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Groundwork director Bobby Peek says the industry has had a lot of years to change their processes.
The right to an environment that is not harmful to one's health and wellbeing is an immediate right. Industry and the government have failed in this and we took them to court in 2019.Bobby Peek, Director - Groundwork
Listen below to the full conversation:
