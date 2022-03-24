Groundwork welcomes ruling that it's a right to breathe air that is not harmful

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
Reserve Bank’s interest-rate announcement
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Siobhan Redford - Economist at RMB
Today at 16:20
SAHRC finds nothing wrong with whites only Branckenfell matric ball
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andre Gaum - Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)
Today at 16:50
World TB Day: Why even after Covid-19 TB will still be the leading cause of the death in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Russel Rensburg with the Rural Health Advocacy Project.
Today at 17:20
Pick n Pay has hydroponic farms in stores
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Liz van Niekerk, Head of Produce and Horticulture at Pick n Pay
Today at 18:09
SA Reserve Bank MPC'S decision on interest rates and view on economic growth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
Amelia Dieperink, Head of Affordable Housing Absa CIB (and Team Absa rider)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Amelia Dieperink - Head of Commercial Property Finance at Absa.
Nicholas Dlamini
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - 3 Strategies to master scaling for small businesses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Allon Raiz - CEO at Raizcorp
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Personal Finance - Should you take a balloon payment?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maya Fisher-French - Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Kganyago: Repo rate increases by 25 basis points to 4.25% South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation was high due to a number of factors, including high electricit... 24 March 2022 3:18 PM
Groundwork welcomes ruling that it's a right to breathe air that is not harmful Groundwork director Bobby Peek reflects on the court ruling on air pollution by industries and the government. 24 March 2022 1:21 PM
PUTTING LIVES ON THE LINE: What does it take to be a photo/visual journalist? Thando Hlophe and Leon Sadiki talk about taking precautionary measures to make sure we come back alive on Across the Desk. 24 March 2022 12:25 PM
View all Local
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases? Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International. 23 March 2022 7:09 PM
Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums President Cyril Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed. 22 March 2022 8:46 PM
View all Politics
'12m people still susceptible to Covid infection can create new epidemic in SA' The CSIR's Dr Ridhwaan Suliman explains what the latest research means for our next Covid wave - on The Money Show 23 March 2022 9:28 PM
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
View all Business
Celebrating unsung heroes: 702 launches Teacher of the Year campaign 'Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa' will highlight and celebrate teachers and the fundamental impact they have had on the lives of fut... 23 March 2022 2:47 PM
Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022 Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO. 21 March 2022 7:32 PM
A setback is not failure, never give up hope - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman Relebogile Mabotja chats to Gift of the Givers Foundation founder on how to deal with life's setbacks on the Upside of Failure. 18 March 2022 3:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider Stage 1 of the 2022 edition of the most grueling mountain bike race in the world got underway at Lourensford on Monday 21 March. 24 March 2022 4:04 PM
Sport association wants more supporters in stadia given new COVID rules The South African Football Supporters Association says it will start making immediate arrangements to get more fans into stadiums... 23 March 2022 12:32 PM
Rabada confident ahead of final ODI against Bangladesh Kagiso Rabada was in dazzling form as the pacer claimed figures of 5/39. 22 March 2022 9:42 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Man pulling gun on Mike Tyson and challenges him to fight goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 March 2022 9:16 AM
WATCH: Man creates Lego vacuum to help parents sort annoying toy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 March 2022 9:16 AM
VIDEO: Horrific accident involving taxi has everyone traumatised Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 March 2022 9:11 AM
View all Entertainment
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all World
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
View all Africa
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction' Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share. 21 March 2022 6:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Groundwork welcomes ruling that it's a right to breathe air that is not harmful

24 March 2022 1:21 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Air pollution
High court ruling
groundWork

Groundwork director Bobby Peek reflects on the court ruling on air pollution by industries and the government.

In a landmark judgment, the Pretoria High Court has ruled that air pollution is a violation of Constitutional rights.

The court has confirmed the constitutional rights of the country's citizens to an environment that is not harmful to their health, this includes the right to clean air and exposure to air pollution.

The court ordered that government must pass regulations to implement and enforce the highveld priority area air quality management plan.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Groundwork director Bobby Peek says the industry has had a lot of years to change their processes.

The right to an environment that is not harmful to one's health and wellbeing is an immediate right. Industry and the government have failed in this and we took them to court in 2019.

Bobby Peek, Director - Groundwork

Listen below to the full conversation:




24 March 2022 1:21 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Air pollution
High court ruling
groundWork

More from Local

Kganyago: Repo rate increases by 25 basis points to 4.25%

24 March 2022 3:18 PM

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation was high due to a number of factors, including high electricity prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PUTTING LIVES ON THE LINE: What does it take to be a photo/visual journalist?

24 March 2022 12:25 PM

Thando Hlophe and Leon Sadiki talk about taking precautionary measures to make sure we come back alive on Across the Desk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are making progress in punishing criminals abusing state funds - SIU head

24 March 2022 8:39 AM

SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi says even though corruption is rife in the country, he is hopeful that the unit is making progress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World TB Day: 'We must invest in vaccine and getting shorter duration treatment'

24 March 2022 8:15 AM

The Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) South Africa director Professor Yogan Pillay weighs in on World TB Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New code of practice aims to end workplace bullying and harassment in SA

24 March 2022 7:21 AM

Are you the king or queen of office pranks? The office clown … perhaps a bulldozer or gossip that’s always pushing the envelope?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'12m people still susceptible to Covid infection can create new epidemic in SA'

23 March 2022 9:28 PM

The CSIR's Dr Ridhwaan Suliman explains what the latest research means for our next Covid wave - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases?

23 March 2022 7:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik

23 March 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services at the South African Civil Aviation Authority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mediation is slow, we're sensitive to e-hailing drivers' demands - Gauteng govt

23 March 2022 4:56 PM

Department of Transport in Gauteng spokesperson Theo Nkonki says as a government they have to create the right environment for people to be able to do business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Three types of academic dishonesty students commit

23 March 2022 3:48 PM

Dr Gillian Mooney, academic support and development dean at The Independent Institute of Education says it is crucial to always show where your text comes from.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New code of practice aims to end workplace bullying and harassment in SA

Local

No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa

Politics World

Kganyago: Repo rate increases by 25 basis points to 4.25%

Business Local

Local

EWN Highlights

'SA deserves better': DA calls for removal of Ramaposa’s ‘poverty Cabinet’

24 March 2022 2:36 PM

FIAC Art fair replaced by Art Basel Paris fair

24 March 2022 1:34 PM

Eurozone growth slows as Ukraine war threatens recovery

24 March 2022 1:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA