Kganyago: Repo rate increases by 25 basis points to 4.25%
JOHANNESBURG - South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday afternoon announced that the repo rate has been increased by 25 basis points to 4.25%.
Kganyago made the announcement during the briefing on the monetary policy committee (MPC)'s decision in Pretoria, saying the increases comes into effect on 25 March 2022.
“Three members of the committee preferred the announced increase and two members preferred a 50 basis point rise in the repo rate,” he said.
He said inflation was high due to a number of factors, including high electricity prices: “The banks’ forecast of headline inflation for this year is revised higher to 5.8% primarily due to the higher food and fuel prices.”
#MPCMarch22 The SARB's MPC has decided to increase the repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 4.25% This is effective from 25 March 2022. pic.twitter.com/nZu0Udt0hq— SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) March 24, 2022
Kganyago also said the COVID-19 pandemic came with a number of economic and diverse setbacks: "Since January, the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 virus has transmitted globally with diverse social & economic outcomes. Despite the high infection rate, many economies remained open and, with some exceptions, the economic costs of the virus continue to fall.
He added that: “Even as the economic impact of the pandemic fades, the outbreak of war in February between Russia and Ukraine is expected to reduce global economic growth and contribute to higher inflation.”
#MPCMarch22: The SARB’s forecast for global growth in 2022 is revised down to 3.7% pic.twitter.com/DeUInAHSzZ— SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) March 24, 2022
In January this tear, the Reserve Bank had hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 4%.
