The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France'

24 March 2022 9:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink.
Oliver Munnik and Nic Dlamini at the 2022 Absa Cape Epic @TeamQhubeka_

The Absa Cape Epic is known as one of the most gruelling mountain bike races in the world.

The eight-day event covers close to 700 kilometres over rugged terrain in the Western Cape.

Bruce Whitfield catches up with two very different first-timers at the end of Day 4 of the official race - South African cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink (Head of Commercial Property Finance: Affordable Housing).

It's been a hectic couple of days! I must say, when they talk about how difficult this race is, you don't quite get it until you're on the bike.

Amelia Dieperink, Head - Commercial Property Finance: Affordable Housing at Absa

Dieperink is riding with her brother Sebastian and says under this pressure, they "have had their moments".

What we do is try and talk it through so that it doesn't sit as this issue between us.

Amelia Dieperink, Head - Commercial Property Finance: Affordable Housing at Absa

RELATED: SA cyclist Nic Dlamini in positive spirits and hasn't ruled out 2020 Olympic bid

Whitfield's other Cape Epic guest is a world-renowned cyclist.

Nicholas Dlamini is the first black South African to ride in the 2021 Tour de France and was selected to represent South Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Tackling his first mountain bike race, Dlamini is partnering with well-known local mountain biker Oliver Munnik.

How different is it tackling a race on a mountain bike over rough terrain to doing the Tour de France on tarred roads?

These are two different sports. I couldn't come to mountain biking and think I was just going to ace it!

Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist

On the flats and uphill sections Dlamini says he doesn't have a problem, but going downhill he has to be very cautious.

I really had to learn the basics and I am still struggling with the technical sections... In mountain biking, whenever I take a corner I don't know what my bike will do!

Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist

I think we're 32nd, the last time I checked.

Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist

He says although the Cape Epic is (only) eight days long compared to 1 month for the Tour de France, the mountain race is just as demanding.

I do now understand why they say it is the Tour de France of mountain biking. It's a prestigious event and with Absa stepping in, that made it even better.

Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist

Dlamini says he has to take it easy and not risk a lot on the Epic as has a road season ahead of him when he returns to Europe next week.

Listen to the conversations in the audio clip below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France'




