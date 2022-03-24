Investment Conference brings pledges to R1 trillion+ 'but not enough new money'
South Africa's fourth Investment Conference has concluded in Sandton, Johannesburg.
When President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the platform in 2018 he set a target of R1.2 trillion in investment over five years.
Thursday's event resulted in 80 investment pledges amounting to R332 billion.
The President noted that with just one year left to go, 95% of the target set four years ago has been reached.
With the pledges we have received today – and with cancellations and additions we have heard about from investors in previous conferences – we have now taken the total level of investment pledged at the four Investment Conferences to R1.14 trillion.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.
He also spoke to Bidvest chair and Business Unity SA (Busa) President Bonang Mohale.
In his overall assessment, Mohale describes the Conference as "an unmitigated success under the most difficult of circumstances".
The foreign direct investor, the domestic direct investor and also rating agencies, are really looking for four things: economic strength, fiscal strength, institutional strength and stability to event risks.Bonang Mohale, Chairperson - Bidvest
At the moment we're not doing well on those four, but I think the President talked up South Africa and that's why [so much has been pledged]...Bonang Mohale, Chairperson - Bidvest
Montalto agrees that the Conference was a huge success, as an event.
It was this huge shiny event, the online system was quite amazing... There were some very interesting panel discussions, particularly on impact investing which really shows that South Africa has a huge amount of thought leadership in these areas...Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex
Overall, in terms of the actual purpose which is to make a commitment, to go up and fist-bump the President which is the point of this event it was a success... but there was very little new money. We've heard a lot of this announced before.Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex
Montalto uses the contrasting example of the 'Asian tigers', countries which he says leapfrogged the amount of investment they get in their economies with uncontrolled domestic SMME growth.
The problem here is really a scale problem, an exponential growth problem... With that we're going to bumble along with 14% investment-to-GDP with growth levels in the long-term not breaching 2%.Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex
Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:
