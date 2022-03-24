Undocumented migrants among the over 890 unclaimed bodies in Gauteng mortuaries





Over 890 bodies have not been claimed at Gauteng public mortuaries in 2020 and 2021.

The Gauteng Department of Health says the number has decreased as in 2019 and 2020 there were 1,173 unclaimed bodies.

John Perlman speaks to the facility manager of forensic pathology in Springs, Director Makhubela, about this.

From time to time families or the general public do not know how to go about in terms of tracing these unidentified or missing person because they would not know the person has died. Director Makhubela, Facility manager - Forensic pathology in Springs

One of the main reasons we have a lot of identified people is you would understand that we've got a whole lot of people coming from other countries undocumented. When we do our identification processes where we take fingerprints of these deceased sometimes they come back negative which means we cant trace these individuals. Director Makhubela, Facility manager - Forensic pathology in Springs

Listen to the full interview below: