'25-basis-point rate hike paves way for 50-point hike if inflation expands '





Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announces 25 basis point rate hike on 24 March 2022 (screengrab from @SAReserveBank video)

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has raised its repo rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%.

This is the third interest rate hike since November 2021 and brings the prime lending rate to 7.75%.

The decision was announced by Governor Lesetja Kganyago after Sarb's Monetary Policy Committee meeting. Read the full statement by the MPC here.

The MPC is hiking rates with an eye on mounting inflationary pressures not only in South Africa, but around the world.

The MPC is hiking rates with an eye on mounting inflationary pressures not only in South Africa, but around the world.

The Reserve Bank's forecast for global growth in 2022 is revised down to 3.7% (from 4.4%).

It expects the South African economy to grow by by 2.0%, revised up from 1.7% at the time of its January meeting.

This is due to a combination of factors, including stronger growth in 2021 and higher commodity export prices.

#MPCMarch22 Headline inflation for 2022 is revised higher to 5.8% (from 4.9%) due to higher food and fuel prices. While food prices will stay high, fuel price inflation is expected to ease in 2023, helping headline inflation to fall to 4.6%. pic.twitter.com/IFeTk7apPL — SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) March 24, 2022

Three members of the MPC voted for the hike, while two wanted a higher increase of 50 basis points.

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Obviously they're a lot more concerned about inflation. Also they'd be paying very close attention to the utterances of the US Federal Reserve... talking more aggressively about interest rates... and many other central banks in the world are putting up rates at a fairly healthy pace. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

The other factor... is that inflation is going up quite sharply over the next couple of months. We know that because there are petrol prices looming and that's going to feed into the data. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

The Reserve Bank might feel that in order for the interest rates to have a better effect, maybe they need to move them up quicker early on and then slow down the pace later in the year... I think that's all in the discussion. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Weighing against this strategy is the petrol price increase, says Lings.

"It's going to do some of the work for you because it does ultimately dampen down economic activity."

Listen to Lings' analysis below:

