Brackenfell High School did not host a whites-only matric ball in 2020 - SAHRC
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it found no evidence of racism from Brackenfell High School regarding the controversial 'whites only' matric ball in 2020.
Chaos broke out in the school after only white students attended the matric ball held at the school.
John Perlman speaks to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum for more details.
The evidence before the commission exonerates the school from the planning, funding or hosting of the matric ball. Accordingly, the commission found that the school did not host a whites-only matric ball and therefore did not discriminate directly or indirectly against the grade 12 learners on the grounds of race.Andre Gaum, Commissioner - South African Human Rights Commission
There were also other allegations that we will still look into including from former learners and so on that there is a culture of racism in the school.Andre Gaum, Commissioner - South African Human Rights Commission
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://twitter.com/EFFSouthAfrica/status/1329708790640488448/photo/2
