'PP's argument would mean Ramaphosa shouldn't suspend her to protect himself'
University of Cape Town constitutional law Professor Pierre de Vos says it is clearly stated in the Constitution that President Cyril Ramaphosa has the power to suspend Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
So the argument that on the merits it would be illegal to suspend her, is far fetched, he adds.
Mkhwebane says Ramaphosa must withdraw his letter warning her of her possible suspension because the president was “heavily” conflicted as her office was investigating his alleged conduct.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, De Vos says the conflict of interest argument is more interesting.
It would mean the president shouldn't be allowed to interfere with an independent body by suspending someone to protect himself from investigation.Pierre de Vos, Constitutional law Professor - University of Cape Town
Listen below to the full conversation:
