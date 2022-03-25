Pfizer to invest R255 million into SA's pharmaceutical sector





South Africa's fourth Investment Conference has concluded in Sandton resulting in in 80 investment pledges amounting to R332 billion.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the platform in 2018 he set a target of R1.2 trillion in investment over five years.

Multinational pharmaceutical company, Pfizer has said it will invest R255 million into South Africa’s pharmaceutical sector through its partnership with the Biovac Institute.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Pfizer Regional President: Middle East and Africa Patrick van der Loo to give more insight on the investment.

The reason for the investment is because South Africa has very good research and development environment. Since the start of the pandemic to start more than 22 clinical trials in the country in over 90 sites that treats around a thousand patients. Patrick van der Loo, Regional President: Middle East and Africa - Pfizer

