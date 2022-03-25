What Nhlanhla Lux is doing will blow up in his face - Caller





Callers on the open line on The Clement Manyathela Show have shown support to the leader of Operation Dudula Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini.

The group's leader, Dlamini was arrested on Thursday a day after a criminal complaint was laid against him at the Dobsonville Police Station.

Addressing his supporters, Dlamini urged his supporters not to turn to violence or take the law into their arrest.

You do not want to analyse when you are hungry when you see these things happening in front of your eyes when you are seeing your cousins being deep into drugs. We stay in the lokshin, unlike some people in Sandton. We know these people selling drugs. Malema, the 10% he got last time it's going to go down because he will never get my vote. Lehlohonolo, Caller

I fully agree, they as a movement do not have a right to go into people's houses but I think we need a proper investigation into their operations because you and I do not have their experiences, we don't stay in the townships. MK, Caller

I think Nhlanhla has got this thing over his head, this thing is going to blow out in his face. He can't control all these people that he walks with. All of them are spokespeople. Sindile, Caller

Listen to the open line below: