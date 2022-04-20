Baker turns his life around to feed his community with love and bread
What if every time you swipe your Dis-Chem or Dis-Chem Baby City Benefit card, you made a difference to a community in need? The Dis-Chem Caring for the Community series is made possible by exactly that. In addition to earning money back on purchases, swiping your Dis-Chem Baby City Benefit Card supports the efforts of The Dis-Chem Foundation - this is how the foundation helped Mark.
Newclare is a township to the west of Joburg that is riddled with poverty and gangsterism. In the heart of this township lies a humble bakery run by the Humanitarian Empowerment Fund, an organisation whose mission is to provide tools for individuals on their life journey and to empower communities to establish themselves.
We help to get people out of the community to empower themselves so that they can give back to the community.Clete Stevis, co-founder and director - Humanitarian Empowerment Fund
702's Ray White was joined by Jacqui from The Dis-Chem Foundation to visit the bakery.
There they met Mark, an ex-addict and gangster who walked through the doors of this bakery after deciding to clean up his life. He now bakes bread for the community. Three years in, and with a newfound love for baking bread, Mark seeks to help more people get off the street, ideally working with him in the bakery.
It is nice baking bread because we're feeding a community that is torn and that is hurt.Mark - Baker
The hurt Mark speaks of is something he has experienced first-hand. He hit rock bottom when he suffered a stroke that left him unable to provide for himself. Also unable to support his addiction, he had no option but to seek to heal himself through drastic changes in his life.
Having been helped himself, Mark is convinced the bakery - through support from the Humanitarian Empowerment Fund and The Dis-Chem Foundation - is making a difference in the community. The bakery feeds the community but also donates bread to those who are overwhelmed and do not have food for the night.
