Young entrepreneur cans chicken feet – now Shoprite is stocking it across SA

Today at 13:12
Food Feature - Gentleman Jack & Jazz event at the Clico Boutique Hotel in celebration of International Whisky Day
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Sandile Mavuso - Mixologist
Today at 13:35
Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 14:05
The Upside of failure - Kenny Maistry
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Kenny Maistry
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Louise Carver
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Louise Carver - Sa Musician
Simz Kulla
Today at 15:10
EWN: Ntuthuko Shoba has been found guilty of the murder of Tshegofatso Pule
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:16
EWN: Parliament arsonist back in court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:20
Nhlanhla Lux appears in court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
[Reaction] High Court found Ntuthuko Shoba guilty of murdering his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lisa Vetten - research associate at Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
Today at 17:10
[OPINION PIECE] President Cyril Ramaphosa's fourth investment conference, how fresh are these investments
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Hilary Joffe - Editor-at-Large at Business Day
Today at 17:20
ZOOM: US Uber drivers have similar issues with the platform
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tyler Sandness, Rideshare Drivers United
Today at 18:09
Futuregrowth's position on nuclear
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bongile James - Investment Analyst at Futuregrowth Asset Management
Today at 18:13
Ukraine's war crippling the diamond industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Yair Shimansky - CEO at Shimansky Jewellery
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Terry Lustre Towels
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Diederik Dhooge - CEO of Dhooges Textiles
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Disruptions continue but e-hailing services back at work after three-day strike Mandy Wiener chats to E-hailing operators spokesperson Vhatuka Mbelengwa on the outcomes of the protest. 25 March 2022 1:00 PM
Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of killing Tshegofatso Pule The Johannesburg High Court has found Ntuthuko Shoba guilty of murdering his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule in 2020. 25 March 2022 11:39 AM
What Nhlanhla Lux is doing will blow up in his face - Caller Callers on the open line on the Clement Manyathela show share their thoughts on the arrest of Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini. 25 March 2022 11:17 AM
Investment Conference brings pledges to R1 trillion+ 'but not enough new money' Bruce Whitfield gets diverging responses on the 4th Conference from Busa's Bonang Mohale and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto. 24 March 2022 8:12 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases? Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International. 23 March 2022 7:09 PM
Young entrepreneur cans chicken feet – now Shoprite is stocking it across SA The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eiren Drake, co-founder of Tin Stuf. 25 March 2022 12:32 PM
How do 2-year gym contracts save you money if monthly fee jumps halfway through? Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a Virgin Active client who'd have to pay a hefty cancellation fee to exit her contract. 24 March 2022 9:23 PM
Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France' Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink. 24 March 2022 9:02 PM
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
Celebrating unsung heroes: 702 launches Teacher of the Year campaign 'Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa' will highlight and celebrate teachers and the fundamental impact they have had on the lives of fut... 23 March 2022 2:47 PM
Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022 Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO. 21 March 2022 7:32 PM
'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider Stage 1 of the 2022 edition of the most grueling mountain bike race in the world got underway at Lourensford on Monday 21 March. 24 March 2022 4:04 PM
Sport association wants more supporters in stadia given new COVID rules The South African Football Supporters Association says it will start making immediate arrangements to get more fans into stadiums... 23 March 2022 12:32 PM
Rabada confident ahead of final ODI against Bangladesh Kagiso Rabada was in dazzling form as the pacer claimed figures of 5/39. 22 March 2022 9:42 PM
WATCH: Man sparks debate after answering work calls on a date Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 March 2022 8:58 AM
WATCH: Thief runs away after he was caught trying to break into house Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 March 2022 8:57 AM
WATCH: Man pulling gun on Mike Tyson and challenges him to fight goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 March 2022 9:16 AM
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction' Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share. 21 March 2022 6:59 PM
Wealthy consumers lose confidence as bombs keep dropping on Ukrainian cities Ray White interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa. 21 March 2022 6:32 PM
Young entrepreneur cans chicken feet – now Shoprite is stocking it across SA

25 March 2022 12:32 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Shoprite
Bruce Whitfield
small business
chicken feet
walkie talkies
chicken neck
Tin Stuf
Eiren Drake

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eiren Drake, co-founder of Tin Stuf.

Eiren Drake, a 26-year-old entrepreneur from Limpopo, started canning chicken feet (aka “Walkie Talkies" – LOL!) and necks during the hard lockdown.

Last month, Shoprite approached Drake to exclusively supply them for three years.

Tin Stuf puts about six feet and three necks in each can that comes in “original” and “curry” flavour.

Drake employs 35 people but sees that number doubling if demand for his product grows.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Drake, co-founder of Tin Stuf (scroll up to listen).

It is the first time that chicken feet and necks are being put into cans… It is one of my favourite dishes to eat… There is a huge need in South Africa for access to affordable, long-life protein… We launched our product in early 2020…

Eiren Drake, co-founder - Tin Stuf

What better way than to bring an already widely loved and consumed product to the shelves of the country’s biggest retailer… Shoprite has given us access to market… and to grow our business… We can produce 300 000 to 600 000 units per month…

Eiren Drake, co-founder - Tin Stuf

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Young entrepreneur cans chicken feet – now Shoprite is stocking it across SA




How do 2-year gym contracts save you money if monthly fee jumps halfway through?

24 March 2022 9:23 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a Virgin Active client who'd have to pay a hefty cancellation fee to exit her contract.

Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France'

24 March 2022 9:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink.

Investment Conference brings pledges to R1 trillion+ 'but not enough new money'

24 March 2022 8:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets diverging responses on the 4th Conference from Busa's Bonang Mohale and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto.

'25-basis-point rate hike paves way for 50-point hike if inflation expands '

24 March 2022 6:40 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management, after the MPC announced a repo rate increase.

Kganyago: Repo rate increases by 25 basis points to 4.25%

24 March 2022 3:18 PM

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation was high due to a number of factors, including high electricity prices.

'12m people still susceptible to Covid infection can create new epidemic in SA'

23 March 2022 9:28 PM

The CSIR's Dr Ridhwaan Suliman explains what the latest research means for our next Covid wave - on The Money Show

'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA'

23 March 2022 8:26 PM

Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show

What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok

23 March 2022 8:09 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.

Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases?

23 March 2022 7:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International.

Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik

23 March 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services at the South African Civil Aviation Authority.

Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of killing Tshegofatso Pule

Local

'PP's argument would mean Ramaphosa shouldn't suspend her to protect himself'

Local

What Nhlanhla Lux is doing will blow up in his face - Caller

Local

Social security is the bedrock of SA’s human rights protection but it has gaps

25 March 2022 12:32 PM

Caster Semenya back on track with 3,000 metre race victory

25 March 2022 12:10 PM

Bheki Cele wants dedicated desk to investigate gender-based violence cases

25 March 2022 12:07 PM

