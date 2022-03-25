Disruptions continue but e-hailing services back at work after three-day strike





E-hailing operators have completed their three-day protest over alleged exploitation.

Drivers contracted to app companies such as Uber, Bolt, and DiDi want government to intervene and use the law to protect them and regulate the app companies.

Mandy Wiener chats to E-hailing Operators spokesperson Vhatuka Mbelengwa on the outcomes of the protest.

The protest was successful as people realised how reliant they are to the services and also people began to appreciate the challenges we face as a sector. Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Spokesperson - E-hailing Operators

He adds that operators are in a better position now to get society to support them.

There have been some disruptions today, but members are back at work. Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Spokesperson - E-hailing Operators

