During lockdown I had to 'maak 'n plan' and the bills were paid - Louise Carver





Louise Carver will take a _Take __My Hand _tour with 11 dates confirmed across parts of South Africa this April.

According to https://louisecarver.com/, Carver will be joined on stage by Simphiwe "Simz" Kulla from popular Afro-pop/soul band The Muffinz, who also produced the single.

They tell Relebogile Mabotja more on #702Unplugged.

There are two income streams: publishing which includes needle time for just performing - and live performances. During lockdown as a creative person I had to 'maak 'n plan'. I made something and the bills were paid. Louise Carver, Musician

My vocals are nostalgic for a lot of people. This time I need Simz for something (new) to work with. Louise Carver, Musician

Listen below for the full interview...