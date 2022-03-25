During lockdown I had to 'maak 'n plan' and the bills were paid - Louise Carver
Louise Carver will take a _Take __My Hand _tour with 11 dates confirmed across parts of South Africa this April.
According to https://louisecarver.com/, Carver will be joined on stage by Simphiwe "Simz" Kulla from popular Afro-pop/soul band The Muffinz, who also produced the single.
They tell Relebogile Mabotja more on #702Unplugged.
There are two income streams: publishing which includes needle time for just performing - and live performances. During lockdown as a creative person I had to 'maak 'n plan'. I made something and the bills were paid.Louise Carver, Musician
My vocals are nostalgic for a lot of people. This time I need Simz for something (new) to work with.Louise Carver, Musician
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Entertainment
WATCH: Man sparks debate after answering work calls on a date
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Thief runs away after he was caught trying to break into house
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Man pulling gun on Mike Tyson and challenges him to fight goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Man creates Lego vacuum to help parents sort annoying toy
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
VIDEO: Horrific accident involving taxi has everyone traumatised
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Boy amazed by raunchy movie watched by man in plane goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Woman being loud while watching movie leaves everyone in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Guy off loading sand from boot of car leaves everyone amazed
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Woman singing We need you lord mistakenly moves to Easy on Me goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More