ZOOM Friday File - Terry Lustre Towels
How to buy a new car – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments

25 March 2022 1:53 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Debt
Personal finance
Maya on Money
balloon payment
Maya Fisher-French
residual payment

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money.

Taking a “balloon payment” (or “residual payment) enables you to buy a car you could otherwise not afford.

It does not make the car cheaper; in fact, the opposite is true – it is just the monthly repayments that are lower.

Taking a balloon payment leaves a portion of the selling price payable at the end of the financing term.

Image credit: prostooleh (123rf)

RELATED: We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money (scroll up to listen).

Fisher-French gave an example of how it works, and how much it ends up costing:

A car costing R500 000 with a monthly installment over five years will set you back R11 400 a month.

If you take a 30% balloon payment, it means R150 000 will remain payable at the end of the five-year term – but your installment drops to R9700 (an amount that includes interest on the R150 000).

Over five years, if you take the balloon payment, the car ends up costing R732 000.

Click here for all our personal finance articles in one place.

If you cannot afford the car without a balloon payment, you cannot afford the car! … You have to take a deep breath and walk out…

Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist - Maya on Money

… Do you have other life goals? … What is this car going to cost you in terms of all the other things you want to do with your life? … Once your friends see it for the second time, it’s no longer a new car!

Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist - Maya on Money

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How to buy a new car – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments




