Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Terry Lustre Towels
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Diederik Dhooge - CEO of Dhooges Textiles
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Those with expiring temporary driver's licences shouldn't worry - Department

25 March 2022 5:30 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Drivers license
Drivers licences
Drivers licence scam
Temporary drivers license

Ministry of Transport spokesperson Collen Msibi talks about the new plans to clear the driver's licence backlog.

The national Department of Transport says it has communicated with all traffic officers about the extension of driver's licence renewal.

The department says the machine has been fixed but the number of cards that need to be renewed re many.

Speaking to John Perlman, Ministry of transport spokesperson Collen Msibi says those with expiring temporary driver's licences shouldn't worry.

As of 15 March, we were sitting at 1.4 million backlogs with drivers' licence cards. So we are saying the issue that was caused by the backlog by the issue of the machine.

Collen Msibi, Spokesperson - Ministry of Transport 

We should be able to deal with the backlog at the end of April, those who applied in time should be able to get their licences by end of April. Those who applied in February should get their licenses by end of September.

Collen Msibi, Spokesperson - Ministry of Transport 

If you have a receipt that you have applied for your card that will serve that you have (drivers licence).

Collen Msibi, Spokesperson - Ministry of Transport 

Listen to the full interview below:




