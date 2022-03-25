Those with expiring temporary driver's licences shouldn't worry - Department





The national Department of Transport says it has communicated with all traffic officers about the extension of driver's licence renewal.

The department says the machine has been fixed but the number of cards that need to be renewed re many.

Speaking to John Perlman, Ministry of transport spokesperson Collen Msibi says those with expiring temporary driver's licences shouldn't worry.

As of 15 March, we were sitting at 1.4 million backlogs with drivers' licence cards. So we are saying the issue that was caused by the backlog by the issue of the machine. Collen Msibi, Spokesperson - Ministry of Transport

We should be able to deal with the backlog at the end of April, those who applied in time should be able to get their licences by end of April. Those who applied in February should get their licenses by end of September. Collen Msibi, Spokesperson - Ministry of Transport

If you have a receipt that you have applied for your card that will serve that you have (drivers licence). Collen Msibi, Spokesperson - Ministry of Transport

