Exposure short bursts of heat or cold has stress relieving benefits - Study
According to a study from University of California, San Francisco quick bursts of exposure to cold, heat, or intense physical activity could actually help your body cope with stress better.
Gugu Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to Sports conditioning specialist, performance coach and Founder of Jeff Fitness, Johno Meintjes to give more insight on the study.
It is an age old study that has been going on for a long time, from getting into ice cold water or ice bars for recovery purposes after intense workout or sitting in a sauna for that heat. There are a lot of physical benefits to this.Johno Meintjes, Sports conditioning specialist, performance coach and Founder of Jeff Fitness
He adds that this is body displacement, it is taking your body out of its comfort zone that it is used too.
What that does, is put you in a state of uncomfortable and then your body adapts.Johno Meintjes, Sports conditioning specialist, performance coach and Founder of Jeff Fitness
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_48929416_sport-gym-interior-with-treadmill-equipment-.html
