Cotton Candy Market Store brings candy floss to township





Cotton Candy Market Store founder Thabiso Sebata says his business that started in the township after he decided he wanted to sell something different.

The company produces and serves tasty flavoured candy floss as well as mouth-watering spiral potato chips.

The entrepreneur also leases out candy floss machines for those hosting events in and around Mamelodi West, Pretoria.

Speaking to Gugu Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast, Sebata adds that he has plans of extending the business as well.

We also go out to events and rent out the machine however, we go to the event ourselves as it can be hard to operate that candy floss machines. Thabiso Sebata, Founder - Cotton Candy Market Store

