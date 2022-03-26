How to turn an ordinary task into a playful and fun learning experience
When was the last time that you played with your kids?
And what does playtime look like in your home and how do you use playtime as an educational tool?
Parenting and human potential expert Nikki Bush says children are multi- sensory beings who need to learn by doing, by exploring and by discovering.
RELATED: How to have the Human Rights talk with your children
Speaking to Gugs Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast Bush weighs in on how parents can get creative when playing with their kids.
Play can be incidental and it can happen in very ordinary ways while you are doing what you have to do anyway.Nikki Bush, Human Potential and parenting expert
She says there are ways that parents can turn what is in their grocery pantry into a playful and fun learning experience.
This is a creative way to grab your child's attention and keep them away from the screen, keep them close to you and teach them something valuable at the same time.Nikki Bush, Human Potential and parenting expert
Parents need to find time to incorporate play time and screen time and children need to learn with all of their senses, she says.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/seventyfour74/seventyfour742008/seventyfour74200800429/153697470-side-view-portrait-of-african-american-boy-drawing-pictures-with-crayons-while-enjoying-art-class-in.jpg
More from Local
Officers on alert over tensions between Operation Dudula and Kopanang Africa
The Kopanang Africa against Xenophobia led a march in the city on Saturday to counter growing violence and intimidation against migrants.Read More
Repairs to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital marred by criminals looking for scrap metal
The Health Department says despite strategies to accelerate the repairs to and refurbishing of the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, the process is being hampered by crime.Read More
Cotton Candy Market Store brings candy floss to township
Gugu Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to business founder Thabiso Sebata on how the company operates.Read More
Exposure short bursts of heat or cold has stress relieving benefits - Study
Sports conditioning specialist, performance coach and Founder of Jeff Fitness, Johno Meintjes gives more insight on the study.Read More
Those with expiring temporary driver's licences shouldn't worry - Department
Ministry of Transport spokesperson Collen Msibi talks about the new plans to clear the driver's licence backlog.Read More
Disruptions continue but e-hailing services back at work after three-day strike
Mandy Wiener chats to E-hailing Operators spokesperson Vhatuka Mbelengwa on the outcomes of the protest.Read More
Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of killing Tshegofatso Pule
The Johannesburg High Court has found Ntuthuko Shoba guilty of murdering his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule in 2020.Read More
What Nhlanhla Lux is doing will blow up in his face - Caller
Callers on the open line on the Clement Manyathela show share their thoughts on the arrest of Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini.Read More
'PP's argument would mean Ramaphosa shouldn't suspend her to protect himself'
University of Cape Town constitutional law professor Pierre de Vos weighs in on the Public Protector's response to President Cyril Ramaphosa wanting to suspend her.Read More