How to turn an ordinary task into a playful and fun learning experience





When was the last time that you played with your kids?

And what does playtime look like in your home and how do you use playtime as an educational tool?

Parenting and human potential expert Nikki Bush says children are multi- sensory beings who need to learn by doing, by exploring and by discovering.

RELATED: How to have the Human Rights talk with your children

Speaking to Gugs Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast Bush weighs in on how parents can get creative when playing with their kids.

Play can be incidental and it can happen in very ordinary ways while you are doing what you have to do anyway. Nikki Bush, Human Potential and parenting expert

She says there are ways that parents can turn what is in their grocery pantry into a playful and fun learning experience.

This is a creative way to grab your child's attention and keep them away from the screen, keep them close to you and teach them something valuable at the same time. Nikki Bush, Human Potential and parenting expert

Parents need to find time to incorporate play time and screen time and children need to learn with all of their senses, she says.

Listen below to the full conversation: