Repairs to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital marred by criminals looking for scrap metal
JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department says despite strategies to accelerate the repairs to and refurbishing of the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, the process is being hampered by crime.
The emergency unit at the hospital in Parktown was expected to be back up and running by the end of April after it closed its doors almost a year ago after a fire.
The continued delays contradicted assurances given by the Gauteng government since April last year.
Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the theft of equipment at the facility had only added to the hospital’s woes.
“At the time of evacuation of patients, somewhere in between there were people who came in ripping off railings and other equipment for scrap metal.”
The hospital’s CEO Gladys Bogoshi said at least three people, including employees were arrested for theft and vandalism.
“We have a lot of copper and steel that’s available. We put CCTV cameras in, even in areas that we should not have and that is how some of those people were arrested.”
The repair work was being done through the national health department while several other donors, including the Development Bank of South Africa and Gift of the Givers were assisting to speed up the process.
This article first appeared on EWN : Repairs to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital marred by criminals looking for scrap metal
