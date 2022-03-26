Officers on alert over tensions between Operation Dudula and Kopanang Africa
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg metro police officers have been deployed across the city centre following fears of escalating tension between members of Operation Dudula and an activist movement against xenophobic attacks.
The Kopanang Africa against Xenophobia led a march in the city on Saturday to counter growing violence and intimidation against migrants.
ALSO READ: - Kopanang Africa marches against xenophobic violence, intimidation & hate speech - Operation Dudula's Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini cautions against violence after arrest - EFF, Operation Dudula members face off over 'assault' of elderly in Soweto
At the same time, members of Operation Dudula protested the detention of their leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini who was arrested on Friday.
The campaign, which mushroomed in Soweto, has in the last few weeks dominated headlines as its members wage a crusade to root out what they claim were illegal immigrants living and operating businesses in their areas.
It has received criticism from some civil society organisations who accused it of targeting vulnerable members of society.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said both marches caused major traffic disruptions.
“There’s heavy traffic disruptions around the vicinity of the Johannesburg central SAPS. Due to the marches, the police remain on high alert for any disturbances. Officers are present to divert traffic but due to the heavy congestion around that area, motorists are advised to avoid Henry Nxumalo and Commissioner Street in the Johannesburg CBD.”
Meanwhile the operation, which appears to have a strong following, has in the last few weeks gained momentum in other parts of the country.
A coalition of civil society organisations under the banner @KopanangAfrica is marching through the streets of Johannesburg over the violence, intimidation and hate speech being aimed at migrants. DM #NoToXenophobia #NoToAfrophobia @WASP_ISA @TAC @SAFTU_media pic.twitter.com/Ucbzlt43hw— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 26, 2022
NATIONAL ACTION PLAN PROMISED
The march was initially scheduled for Human Rights Day but the JMPD stopped it due to safety concerns.
The One Voice of All Hawkers Association said President Cyril Ramaphosa had yet to implement his promised national action plan to combat racism and xenophobia.
Spokesperson Julekha Latib urged the president to lead the nation by standing up for constitutional rights.
The action plan was implemented in 2019 during the height of xenophobic to ensure the rights of non-nationals' were upheld.
Saftu Coordinator in Johannesburg has a message. DM pic.twitter.com/BzeUEkWkGW— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 26, 2022
SECURITY ON HIGH ALERT IN KZN
Security forces in KwaZulu-Natal said they were on high alert following the circulation of voice notes and other messages threatening violence and criminality in the province.
The voice notes and messages were spreading information about a planned mass protest on Sunday, spearheaded by groups such as e-hailers, ATDF and Operation Dudula.
This after the eThekwini Municipality declined an application by Operation Dudula's Durban wing to have a march because organisers did not get permission from the Parks and Recreation Department.
The campaign lodged an application to host a gathering of 500 people at the Gugu Dlamini Park on Sunday.
The police's Jay Naicker said, “Police and other security forces are prepared to react to any event which may contribute to the breakdown of law and order. Police will be deployed strategically to respond swiftly and deal with those who act unlawfully.”
He added authorities were aware that Operation Dudula's application was declined and warned citizens against spreading information that said otherwise.
This article first appeared on EWN : Officers on alert over tensions between Operation Dudula and Kopanang Africa
