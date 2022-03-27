How to avoid getting scammed
There have been a lot of scams reported reaching people through emails, sms’s and advertisements and it is evident that many unsuspecting people are getting lured into webs leading to financial disaster.
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says because some people are desperate for money, they want to believe in the scams they are being lured too.
Speaking to Gugu Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast, Roelofse cites that because people want to believe the scam, they begin the journey by replying to the messages.
Don't be so trusting and also be very aware that get rich quick schemes are not sustainable and certainly not even real.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
He adds that there are also other ways that some people get scammed like phishing.
Never give out your banking details to anyone.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
Listen below to the full conversation:
