How to avoid getting scammed

Streaming issues? Report here
Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020 Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Suspect arrested in connection with multiple mass murder cases in Khayelitsha The 35-year-old suspect has been charged with murder and was expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Monday. 27 March 2022 9:24 AM
Kopanang says foreign nationals are used as scapegoats, Saftu member threatened Kopanang Africa, says foreign nationals are being used as a scapegoat for government's failure to intervene in the country's econo... 27 March 2022 9:06 AM
What role can IPPs play in curbing power cuts? Gugu Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to IPP energy expert, Gina Schroeder to reflect on renewable energy. 27 March 2022 8:57 AM
View all Local
Investment Conference brings pledges to R1 trillion+ 'but not enough new money' Bruce Whitfield gets diverging responses on the 4th Conference from Busa's Bonang Mohale and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto. 24 March 2022 8:12 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases? Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International. 23 March 2022 7:09 PM
View all Politics
How to buy a new car – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money. 25 March 2022 1:53 PM
Young entrepreneur cans chicken feet – now Shoprite is stocking it across SA The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eiren Drake, co-founder of Tin Stuf. 25 March 2022 12:32 PM
How do 2-year gym contracts save you money if monthly fee jumps halfway through? Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a Virgin Active client who'd have to pay a hefty cancellation fee to exit her contract. 24 March 2022 9:23 PM
View all Business
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
Celebrating unsung heroes: 702 launches Teacher of the Year campaign 'Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa' will highlight and celebrate teachers and the fundamental impact they have had on the lives of fut... 23 March 2022 2:47 PM
Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022 Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO. 21 March 2022 7:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France' Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink. 24 March 2022 9:02 PM
'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider Stage 1 of the 2022 edition of the most grueling mountain bike race in the world got underway at Lourensford on Monday 21 March. 24 March 2022 4:04 PM
Sport association wants more supporters in stadia given new COVID rules The South African Football Supporters Association says it will start making immediate arrangements to get more fans into stadiums... 23 March 2022 12:32 PM
View all Sport
During lockdown I had to 'maak 'n plan' and the bills were paid - Louise Carver The musician says her vocals are nostalgic for a lot of people and for the 'Take My Hand' she needs Simphiwe 'Simz' Kulla for some... 25 March 2022 2:58 PM
WATCH: Man sparks debate after answering work calls on a date Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 March 2022 8:58 AM
WATCH: Thief runs away after he was caught trying to break into house Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 March 2022 8:57 AM
View all Entertainment
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all World
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
View all Africa
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction' Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share. 21 March 2022 6:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

How to avoid getting scammed

27 March 2022 8:30 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Money
Phishing
phishing scam
financial scams

Gugu Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse on how not to get robbed of your money.

There have been a lot of scams reported reaching people through emails, sms’s and advertisements and it is evident that many unsuspecting people are getting lured into webs leading to financial disaster.

Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says because some people are desperate for money, they want to believe in the scams they are being lured too.

RELATED: This is how to spot job scams to avoid being fleeced

Speaking to Gugu Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast, Roelofse cites that because people want to believe the scam, they begin the journey by replying to the messages.

Don't be so trusting and also be very aware that get rich quick schemes are not sustainable and certainly not even real.

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

He adds that there are also other ways that some people get scammed like phishing.

Never give out your banking details to anyone.

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

Listen below to the full conversation:




27 March 2022 8:30 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Money
Phishing
phishing scam
financial scams

More from Local

Suspect arrested in connection with multiple mass murder cases in Khayelitsha

27 March 2022 9:24 AM

The 35-year-old suspect has been charged with murder and was expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kopanang says foreign nationals are used as scapegoats, Saftu member threatened

27 March 2022 9:06 AM

Kopanang Africa, says foreign nationals are being used as a scapegoat for government's failure to intervene in the country's economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What role can IPPs play in curbing power cuts?

27 March 2022 8:57 AM

Gugu Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to IPP energy expert, Gina Schroeder to reflect on renewable energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Officers on alert over tensions between Operation Dudula and Kopanang Africa

26 March 2022 2:28 PM

The Kopanang Africa against Xenophobia led a march in the city on Saturday to counter growing violence and intimidation against migrants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Repairs to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital marred by criminals looking for scrap metal

26 March 2022 10:38 AM

The Health Department says despite strategies to accelerate the repairs to and refurbishing of the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, the process is being hampered by crime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to turn an ordinary task into a playful and fun learning experience

26 March 2022 9:41 AM

Parenting and human potential expert Nikki Bush says children are multi-sensory beings who need to learn by doing and exploring.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cotton Candy Market Store brings candy floss to township

26 March 2022 9:06 AM

Gugu Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to business founder Thabiso Sebata on how the company operates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Exposure short bursts of heat or cold has stress relieving benefits - Study

26 March 2022 7:51 AM

Sports conditioning specialist, performance coach and Founder of Jeff Fitness, Johno Meintjes gives more insight on the study.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Those with expiring temporary driver's licences shouldn't worry - Department

25 March 2022 5:30 PM

Ministry of Transport spokesperson Collen Msibi talks about the new plans to clear the driver's licence backlog.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Disruptions continue but e-hailing services back at work after three-day strike

25 March 2022 1:00 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to E-hailing Operators spokesperson Vhatuka Mbelengwa on the outcomes of the protest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Suspect arrested in connection with multiple mass murder cases in Khayelitsha

Local

What role can IPPs play in curbing power cuts?

Local

How to avoid getting scammed

Local

EWN Highlights

Three suspects arrested for killing Soweto doctor

27 March 2022 2:27 PM

Macron fears 'escalation' after Biden calls Putin a 'butcher'

27 March 2022 1:28 PM

Lesotho finance ministry officials face charges of fraud and money laundering

27 March 2022 11:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA