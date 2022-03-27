What role can IPPs play in curbing power cuts?





In an effort to end load shedding, last Wednesday, officials from the City of Cape Town met with 100 Independent Power Producers (IPPs) at Cape Town Stadium to plot the way forward and reduce its reliance on Eskom.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said private sector innovation will be critical in securing Cape Town’s energy future by boosting supply reliably at affordable rates.

Gugu Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to IPP energy expert, Gina Schroeder to reflect on renewable energy.

The first step in the city ending load shedding would be purchasing power from IPPs and this will be a long process. Gina Schroeder, Energy expert - IPP

Unless the city installs permanent storage, whether that is batteries or further hydro, they will not make the city load shedding proof, but they will be in a situation where, if they reduce their load they can tell Eskom that they have reduced their load therefore they need to not have load shedding that round. Gina Schroeder, Energy expert - IPP

