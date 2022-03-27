Kopanang says foreign nationals are used as scapegoats, Saftu member threatened





JOHANNESBURG - Anti-xenophobia movement, Kopanang Africa, says foreign nationals are being used as a scapegoat for government's failure to intervene in the country's economy.

The coalition of civil society organisations led a march through the streets of Johannesburg on Saturday over Operation Dudula, claiming that the controversial campaign was responsible for growing attacks against foreign nationals.

The group was established in response to the violent evictions of foreign nationals by the so-called Operation Dudula.

The African Diaspora Workers Network's Chairperson Janet Munakamwe urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to lead the nation in denouncing racial discrimination and xenophobia.

The organisation also called for the immediate resignation of Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

Saftu Coordinator in Johannesburg has a message.

SOUTH AFRICA BELONGS TO ALL THAT LIVE IN IT

The coalition reiterated that South Africa belonged to everyone who lived in it.

A scuffle broke out at the demonstration and a South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) coordinator was allegedly threatened by Dudula members.

It was claimed she was told to leave because she supported Kopanang Africa.

Eyewitness News spoke to Saftu Coordinator Ferron Pedro after she was escorted inside the police station by officers.

“So, we were waiting for the march to start and then some of them realised that because of the pamphlets we’re carrying that we actually oppose xenophobia and they confronted us. They made claims that there’s no xenophobia in South Africa, which is not true. They made claims that we should leave and that we’re provoking them, and I said we have permission to be here.”

Some Dudula members continued chanting for their leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini to be released after two nights at the Johannesburg Central Police Station awaiting a court appearance.

The members of Operation Dudula are calling for the EFF's Julius Malema to step down as leader of the party as they burn EFF t-shirts.

