



CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have arrested a suspect in connection with multiple mass murder cases being investigated in Khayelitsha.

The 35-year-old suspect has been charged with murder and was expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Monday.

This comes after six people were shot and killed in the Enkanini Informal Settlement last weekend.

The two women and four men were allegedly shot dead by three gunmen on Lindela Road.

Police said more arrests were expected.

This article first appeared on EWN : Suspect arrested in connection with multiple mass murder cases in Khayelitsha