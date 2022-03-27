SABC says it needs more time to help some SA households migrate to digital TV
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has on Sunday announced it needed more time to help some South Africans migrate from analogue to digital TV, with a large portion of the population still not ready to make the switch.
South Africa’s long-delayed move to a digital signal is scheduled to be implemented on Thursday, but numerous broadcasters want an extension.
Households with older analogue televisions will need decoders to view digital free-to-air content and so far, only 165,000 set-top boxes of the required 2.9 million have been installed in the Free State, the Northern Cape, North West and Mpumalanga.
Despite assurances from the Communications and Digital Technologies Department that South Africa is ready for digital migration, several organisations have called for the minister to delay the switch over.
The country had set itself a deadline to completely move from analogue to digital TV transmission by 31 March 2022.
However, even the SABC has admitted there's been slow progress in registering and installing set-top boxes. This raises questions about whether the deadline is realistic.
The public broadcaster said premature plans to switch off all analogue tv transmitters by Thursday are unsustainable and will deprive millions of people from important public television services, including free to air channels.
The department said at least 11.5 million households who watch TV via satellite will not be affected by the analogue switch off.
This article first appeared on EWN : SABC says it needs more time to help some SA households migrate to digital TV
Source : SABC
More from Local
Saftu: Intention to suspend Zwelinzima Vavi mischievous, malicious
The union’s national executive committee (NEC) held a briefing on Sunday following a quarterly meeting.Read More
Suspect arrested in connection with multiple mass murder cases in Khayelitsha
The 35-year-old suspect has been charged with murder and was expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Monday.Read More
Kopanang says foreign nationals are used as scapegoats, Saftu member threatened
Kopanang Africa, says foreign nationals are being used as a scapegoat for government's failure to intervene in the country's economy.Read More
What role can IPPs play in curbing power cuts?
Gugu Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to IPP energy expert, Gina Schroeder to reflect on renewable energy.Read More
How to avoid getting scammed
Gugu Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse on how not to get robbed of your money.Read More
Officers on alert over tensions between Operation Dudula and Kopanang Africa
The Kopanang Africa against Xenophobia led a march in the city on Saturday to counter growing violence and intimidation against migrants.Read More
Repairs to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital marred by criminals looking for scrap metal
The Health Department says despite strategies to accelerate the repairs to and refurbishing of the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, the process is being hampered by crime.Read More
How to turn an ordinary task into a playful and fun learning experience
Parenting and human potential expert Nikki Bush says children are multi-sensory beings who need to learn by doing and exploring.Read More
Cotton Candy Market Store brings candy floss to township
Gugu Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to business founder Thabiso Sebata on how the company operates.Read More