Today at 15:16
Eskom tarrifs to come into effect from tomorrow
Guests
Hasha tlhotlhalemaje. General manager of regulation at Eskom
Today at 15:50
[Property Feature] Recent judgment by the Supreme Court of Appeal may impact People who are currently using their homes to conduct a business,
Guests
Neels Engelbrecht, Property lawyer
Today at 16:10
Policing unions met with Ramaphosa of qualities required by incoming
Guests
Lesiba Thobakgale - National spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu)
Today at 16:20
EWN: Motorist to renew expired drivers license
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 16:50
Major gas deal set for SA and Russia wants in on the deal
Guests
Susan Comrie, investigative journalist with the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.
Today at 17:20
Joburg Infrastructure under siege
Today at 18:15
Post-Covid honeymoon over for SA businesses. Now. a massive hangover
Guests
Jo Mitchell-Marais - Turnaround and Restructuring Leader at Deloitte Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 18:50
New Tourism Investment Opportunities on offer in National Parks
Guests
Pam Yako - Board Chairperson at SANParks
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Finding the opportunity in crisis:
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - When your investments are down, look further ahead!
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Period Panties: Getting your knickers in a twist is a thing of the past, at last

31 March 2022 12:16 PM
by Melissa du Preez
Tags:
Menstrual periods
Sexual Health
reproductive health
periods
period panties
menstrual cup

More and more, women are turning on to “free-bleeding” using menstrual cups or period panties that offer a massively prolonged life cycle for a fraction of the cost.

Spoiler: This article deals with intimate details of women's reproductive health. If that's not something that interests you, turn back now.

We’re finally in a space where sexual and reproductive health have become free to air.

Love yours or hate it, that nub of unbridled pleasure is here to stay, so you may as well get acquainted – you’ll be thankful that you did.

When I say pleasure, I’m not just talking about sex. I’m talking about the incredible experience of learning about and how to love your body, one that you feel comfortable and safe in. That's pleasure.

So, let’s start with the one thing we know intimately - periods.

HOW THINGS CHANGE

There have been some interesting developments in how we are able to deal with periods, such as Period Panties.

In the past few years, these leak-free guardians have begun to lead the evolution of menstrual products. Alongside this trend is the reusable menstrual cup that, while a tad messy to clean, has been incredibly successful. These products pride themselves on being reusable, safe and affordable (well, sort of affordable).

In the latest example of periods going mainstream, Mr Price revealed its own solution at a tag price of just R149, with the company stating that a pair of their Period Panties could last up to two years. That’s huge.

WHAT ARE PERIOD PANTIES, EXACTLY?

They are panties that exist for exactly that – your period. Some designs work along with a pad or tampon but recently there’s been a shift to multilayering fabric to absorb blood (up to two tampons’ worth) and reduce leaks.

Also, they’re discreet – another secret you share with your fluff muffin. (Aren’t you glad you two are getting along?)

Oh yeah, they look amazing, too.

Mr Price has launched their own period panties for R149 per pair.

A CASE STUDY TO COMPARE COSTS

I was curious about whether the juice was worth the squeeze, so to speak, so I did a quick costing based on my own requirements between tampons, pads and period panties.

This won't be accurate for everyone - not all flows were created equal, unfortunately.

Alright, so working on the assumption that Mr Price is correct in its two-year guarantee, a consumer would pay R149 for a product that lasts this long. Based on this, I'll combine total costs for all options over a 24-month stretch - we need an axis, after all.

Our ‘not-to-be-taken-too-seriously’ parameters are:

Tampons Changed every 4-8 hours over five days means roughly three to six tampons per day over five days. This means 15-30 tampons per cycle over 24 months.

  • Cost for 15 per cycle: R27.99 x 24 months = R671.76 over two years
  • Cost for 30 per cycle: R27.99 x 2 packs x 24 months = R1,343.52 over two years

Pads Changed every 4-8 hours over five days means roughly three to six pads per day over five days. This means 15-30 pads per cycle over 24 months.

  • Cost for 15 per cycle: R48.99 x 1 pack x 24 months = R1,175.76 over two years
  • Cost for 30 per cycle: R48.99 x 1.5 packs x 24 months = R1,763.64 over two years

Period panties Changed every 12 hours, about five pairs would be needed to clean and rotate.

  • Cost for five pairs at R149 = R745 once-off

So, in summary I'll spend:

Tampons: Between R671.76 and R1,343 (divided monthly) Pads: Between R1,175.76 and R1,763.64 (divided monthly) Period panties: R745 (once-off, upfront)

Ok, so the period panties have the highest upfront cost but looking ahead, it’s by far the most practical choice – at least for me.

According to this report from the United Nations Environment Programme, single-use menstrual products such as pads and tampons leave a significant footprint in global single-use plastic waste because they can contain up to 90% plastic and are individually wrapped so, there's that, too.

IS THERE ENOUGH DEMAND?

Mr Price recently found itself in the odd and coveted position of having a product sell out within days of advertising it. When I went to add this pair to my list below, the webpage was empty. So, I reached out on Facebook, and, well:

They don’t even know how long it’ll take to restock – they were that shocked and caught off-guard.

So, yeah – there’s enough demand.

WHERE TO BUY ONLINE

These are just a starting point so don't be afraid to dig deep for everything South African entrepreneurs have to offer.

Period panties:

Cups: This is how to use a cup safely.

Pads and tampons: This is how to use a tampon with an applicator and without.


This article first appeared on EWN : Period Panties: Getting your knickers in a twist is a thing of the past, at last




