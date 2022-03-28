Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Family matters – Re-establishing a relationship with someone who has caused you trauma
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dulcy Rubushe
Today at 18:12
Tiger Brands Venture Capital | Interview with CEO Noyle Dole
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
AdvTech results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gauteng's health system is big and complex but functional - Dr Freddy Kgongwana Bongani Bingwa chats to Gauteng hospital services Deputy director-general to give more insight on the state of the department. 28 March 2022 9:34 AM
Dysfunction around cancer treatment in Gauteng is concerning - Cancer Alliance Bongani Bingwa chats to Cancer Alliance access to medicine campaign project manager Salomé Meyer. 28 March 2022 8:37 AM
Saftu: Intention to suspend Zwelinzima Vavi mischievous, malicious The union’s national executive committee (NEC) held a briefing on Sunday following a quarterly meeting. 27 March 2022 4:32 PM
View all Local
Investment Conference brings pledges to R1 trillion+ 'but not enough new money' Bruce Whitfield gets diverging responses on the 4th Conference from Busa's Bonang Mohale and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto. 24 March 2022 8:12 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases? Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International. 23 March 2022 7:09 PM
View all Politics
How to buy a new car – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money. 25 March 2022 1:53 PM
Young entrepreneur cans chicken feet – now Shoprite is stocking it across SA The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eiren Drake, co-founder of Tin Stuf. 25 March 2022 12:32 PM
How do 2-year gym contracts save you money if monthly fee jumps halfway through? Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a Virgin Active client who'd have to pay a hefty cancellation fee to exit her contract. 24 March 2022 9:23 PM
View all Business
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
Celebrating unsung heroes: 702 launches Teacher of the Year campaign 'Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa' will highlight and celebrate teachers and the fundamental impact they have had on the lives of fut... 23 March 2022 2:47 PM
Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022 Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO. 21 March 2022 7:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France' Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink. 24 March 2022 9:02 PM
'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider Stage 1 of the 2022 edition of the most grueling mountain bike race in the world got underway at Lourensford on Monday 21 March. 24 March 2022 4:04 PM
Sport association wants more supporters in stadia given new COVID rules The South African Football Supporters Association says it will start making immediate arrangements to get more fans into stadiums... 23 March 2022 12:32 PM
View all Sport
VIDEO: Will Smith slaps presenter Chris Rock shocking Oscar audience goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 March 2022 9:36 AM
During lockdown I had to 'maak 'n plan' and the bills were paid - Louise Carver The musician says her vocals are nostalgic for a lot of people and for the 'Take My Hand' she needs Simphiwe 'Simz' Kulla for some... 25 March 2022 2:58 PM
WATCH: Man sparks debate after answering work calls on a date Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 March 2022 8:58 AM
View all Entertainment
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
View all World
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
View all Africa
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction' Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share. 21 March 2022 6:59 PM
Wealthy consumers lose confidence as bombs keep dropping on Ukrainian cities Ray White interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa. 21 March 2022 6:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Dysfunction around cancer treatment in Gauteng is concerning - Cancer Alliance

28 March 2022 8:37 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Department of Health
Cancer treatment
backlog in treatment

Bongani Bingwa chats to Cancer Alliance access to medicine campaign project manager Salomé Meyer.

Project Manager for the Cancer Alliance's Access to Medicine Campaign, Salomé Meyer, says levels of dysfunction around cancer treatment in Gauteng are hard to comprehend.

A cancer diagnosis is frequently met with fear with the priority placed on keeping the patient alive. However, when patients are then told they can't be treated because machines aren't working, it's hard to believe.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Meyer for more information.

Cancer patients have been known to take photos of their files because their files are misplaced and that has led to cancer patients not coming forward because they fear being victimised.

Salomé Meyer, Cancer Alliance

Listen below to the full conversation:




28 March 2022 8:37 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Department of Health
Cancer treatment
backlog in treatment

More from Local

Gauteng's health system is big and complex but functional - Dr Freddy Kgongwana

28 March 2022 9:34 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Gauteng hospital services Deputy director-general to give more insight on the state of the department.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saftu: Intention to suspend Zwelinzima Vavi mischievous, malicious

27 March 2022 4:32 PM

The union’s national executive committee (NEC) held a briefing on Sunday following a quarterly meeting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SABC says it needs more time to help some SA households migrate to digital TV

27 March 2022 3:17 PM

South Africa’s long-delayed move to a digital signal is scheduled to be implemented on Thursday, but numerous broadcasters want an extension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspect arrested in connection with multiple mass murder cases in Khayelitsha

27 March 2022 9:24 AM

The 35-year-old suspect has been charged with murder and was expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kopanang says foreign nationals are used as scapegoats, Saftu member threatened

27 March 2022 9:06 AM

Kopanang Africa, says foreign nationals are being used as a scapegoat for government's failure to intervene in the country's economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What role can IPPs play in curbing power cuts?

27 March 2022 8:57 AM

Gugu Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to IPP energy expert, Gina Schroeder to reflect on renewable energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to avoid getting scammed

27 March 2022 8:30 AM

Gugu Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse on how not to get robbed of your money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Officers on alert over tensions between Operation Dudula and Kopanang Africa

26 March 2022 2:28 PM

The Kopanang Africa against Xenophobia led a march in the city on Saturday to counter growing violence and intimidation against migrants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Repairs to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital marred by criminals looking for scrap metal

26 March 2022 10:38 AM

The Health Department says despite strategies to accelerate the repairs to and refurbishing of the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, the process is being hampered by crime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to turn an ordinary task into a playful and fun learning experience

26 March 2022 9:41 AM

Parenting and human potential expert Nikki Bush says children are multi-sensory beings who need to learn by doing and exploring.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Dysfunction around cancer treatment in Gauteng is concerning - Cancer Alliance

Local

Gauteng's health system is big and complex but functional - Dr Freddy Kgongwana

Local

SABC says it needs more time to help some SA households migrate to digital TV

Local

EWN Highlights

Half of Shanghai in lockdown to curb COVID-19 outbreak

28 March 2022 9:39 AM

Paarl taxi operators need to wait to operate on B97 route

28 March 2022 9:26 AM

Egypt will defend with 16 players against Senegal, vows Queiroz

28 March 2022 9:09 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA