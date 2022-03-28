Dysfunction around cancer treatment in Gauteng is concerning - Cancer Alliance
Project Manager for the Cancer Alliance's Access to Medicine Campaign, Salomé Meyer, says levels of dysfunction around cancer treatment in Gauteng are hard to comprehend.
A cancer diagnosis is frequently met with fear with the priority placed on keeping the patient alive. However, when patients are then told they can't be treated because machines aren't working, it's hard to believe.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Meyer for more information.
Cancer patients have been known to take photos of their files because their files are misplaced and that has led to cancer patients not coming forward because they fear being victimised.Salomé Meyer, Cancer Alliance
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_87603124_pink-ribbon-for-breast-cancer-awareness-female-patient-listening-to-doctor-in-medical-office-support.html
