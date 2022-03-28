Gauteng's health system is big and complex but functional - Dr Freddy Kgongwana





The Cancer Alliance has raised concerns over the increasing backlog of postponed non-essential surgeries for cancer patients at government hospitals.

There are also reports that the department is not functioning optimally as hospitals are straining to cope with the added volume of patients following a fire at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Gauteng Hospital Services Deputy Director General Dr Freddy Kgongwana to give more insight on the state of the department.

He says the health care system in Gauteng is big and complex but is functional.

The health care system in Gauteng is very big and complex and is currently functional. Yes, there are challenges and we have not swept those challenges under the carpet. Dr Freddy Kgongwana, Gauteng Hospital Services

There have been reports that the mortuary at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital was used to store human tissue because the medical waste suppliers were not paid.

Kgongwana says the hospital faced a challenge and came up with a plan with mitigate against that challenge.

When you have human tissue that are always stored in the mortuary, that need to wait to be disposed of, that is a practice, that is not unusual. We need to store these tissues in mortuaries. Dr Freddy Kgongwana, Gauteng Hospital Services

Listen below to the full conversation: