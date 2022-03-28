VIDEO: Will Smith slaps presenter Chris Rock shocking Oscar audience goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Man sparks debate after answering work calls on a date

Will Smith slaps presenter Chris Rock shocking Oscar audience goes viral

Social media is talking after moments before he won the best actor Oscar for for King Richard, Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock shocking audience.

Smith stormed the stage slapping Rock, who made a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Watch the video below:

MAYHEM BETWEEN CHRIS ROCK AND WILL SMITH AT THE #Oscars pic.twitter.com/265hGbsEDg — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 28, 2022

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: