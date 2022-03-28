Herman Mashaba: If you double-cross me, you will see my brutality
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says they now screen people they put in leadership positions as people come to them for different reasons.
Speaking to the media for the first time since axing Dr Makhosi Khoza, Mashaba says the party looked at Khoza's background of moving from one party to the other before giving her a leadership role.
The party ended Khoza's membership, saying she had brought the party into disrepute.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Mashaba says the party feels betrayed by Khoza.
As ActionSA, we feel betrayed because from the beginning we thought we are dealing with a genuine case only to discover later that we were dealing with something else.Herman Mashaba, ActionSA
It looks like people coming from the ANC have developed some kind of behavioural change that is tantamount to anarchy. If you double-cross me, you will see my brutality, I will never forgive you, I will never want anything to do with you.Herman Mashaba, ActionSA
Mashaba says the party receives the most diverse support in the country and the party appeals to everyone in the country.
We are the most diverse political party. Not even Mandela received that kind of diversity, yes he received a lot of support but I'm talking about diversity.Herman Mashaba, ActionSA
Speaking about the arrest of Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini, Mashaba says it's bizarre that he is being denied bail while real criminals are roaming the streets.
I admire what they do, the only thing that I have and I am on record is that guys please be careful. Your course is a just course but please avoid the situation where you take the law into your own hands.Herman Mashaba, ActionSA
It hurts me to see this young man in jail today while the real criminals are sitting in Parliament and Cabinet.Herman Mashaba, ActionSA
South Africa is a world cup of crime by international syndicates.Herman Mashaba, ActionSA
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
