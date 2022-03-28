Has the ANC's NEC decided on Bathabile Dlamini's fate?





The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) held its meeting over the weekend.

One of the key issues the ANC’s highest decision-making body was to discuss ANC Women’s League President Bathabile Dlamini's perjury verdict.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia and ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe for insight on this weekend's meeting.

The party is being careful on how it deals with the Bathabile Dlamini issue as she does command a massive structure and is able to mobilise the league. They still need to decide what will happen with her and it is a slow process. Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News

Mabe says the party calls press conferences to talk about the decisions of the NEC meetings and not to make announcements.

There are quite a number of issues that were discussed in the NEC and we will be able to say these are the decisions on the various issues of public interest. Pule Mabe, ANC

