Expert asks whether new code of practice will create unnatural environments
The newly effected code of good practice for the prevention and elimination of harassment in the workplace has been widely welcomed.
The new code will empower victims of workplace abuses including sarcasm, condescending language, and joking at someone else’s expense.
Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, Head of MBA Health Care Leadership programme at Stellenbosh University Business School, Professor Renata Schoeman says more clarity is needed on the code but it is a step in the right direction.
Are we going to have a completely unnatural environment where people are scared to say anything? And will there be people abusing the law? Where are they going to draw the line? There is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure the clever lawyers will be able to guide us.Professor Renata Schoeman, Head of MBA Health Care Leadership programme - Stellenbosh University Business School
RELATED: New code of practice aims to end workplace bullying and harassment in SA
Schoeman elaborates on what the law now says.
Previously the law was very vague actually in it and it wasn't really about bullying it was more about discrimination.Professor Renata Schoeman, Head of MBA Health Care Leadership programme - Stellenbosh University Business School
Now what we have it gives examples, it specifically says name-calling, harassment even clowning. There is now very clear examples of what will be tolerated and what not. I think it's a great move. This is diffidently protecting a lot of people.Professor Renata Schoeman, Head of MBA Health Care Leadership programme - Stellenbosh University Business School
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Wikicommons
