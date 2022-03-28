Is everything OK at Comair?
Over the weekend, Comair delayed some Kulula.com and British Airways flights after the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) suspended SAA Technical’s Aircraft Maintenance Organisation certificate.
SAA Technical does maintenance for Comair.
SACAA has since reissued SAA Technical’s license to conduct maintenance.
Last week, Comair moved aircraft maintenance from Lufthansa Technik to SAA Technical to address safety concerns.
Comair has been in business rescue since 5 May 2020.
The company has suffered a string of safety incidents recently.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Comair co-CEO Glenn Orsmond about the state of his company and the rest of the airline industry (scroll up to listen).
In March, we averaged about 75% to 80% [of available tickets sold] … It was a purely precautionary suspension… It had no impact on our ticket sales…Glenn Orsmond, co-CEO - Comair
We respect their findings… They made no findings regarding the safety of our operation… We know the airline is safe… Thousands of aircraft around the world use these engines… We invest heavily in maintenance…Glenn Orsmond, co-CEO - Comair
We’re refunding all Kulula passengers… You’re always entitled to refunds with BA… The process will be complete in six to eight weeks…Glenn Orsmond, co-CEO - Comair
We need to work harder [to be on time more regularly] …Glenn Orsmond, co-CEO - Comair
British Airways will probably dominate the southern African business market… Kulula’s brand needs a refresh… We’re still way ahead of our competitors…Glenn Orsmond, co-CEO - Comair
We do not require funding… We’ll ride through the oil price storm… We have a lot of support for our two brands…Glenn Orsmond, co-CEO - Comair
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is everything OK at Comair?
