Tiger Brands invests in plant-based 'future of food' firm Herbivore Earthfoods
Tiger Brands and Secha Capital are investing in Herbivore Earthfoods, a South African producer of plant-based food.
The JSE-listed food producer, South Africa’s largest, expects the African market for plant protein to grow to R8.2 billion by 2030.
It is making the investment through its Venture Capital Fund which, along with Secha Capital, will become a minority shareholder in Herbivore Earthfoods.
RELATED: Are plant-based meat substitutes actually healthy?
"We see plant-based as the future of food,” said Chanel Grantham of Herbivore Earthfoods.
Grantham founded Herbivore Earthfoods in 2014.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Barati Mahloele, Venture Capital Director at Tiger Brands. (scroll up to listen).
RELATED: Eating animals is morally good. It’s your duty! – moral philosopher
Our fund is going to invest up to R100 million…Barati Mahloele, Venture Capital Director - Tiger Brands
It’s been rather overwhelming… We’ve become clearer about what our investment mandate is…Barati Mahloele, Venture Capital Director - Tiger Brands
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Tiger Brands invests in plant-based 'future of food' firm Herbivore Earthfoods
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_127394659_vegan-zucchini-burger-and-ingredients-on-rustic-wood-background.html?vti=nzhazuu27izxbf2var-1-6
More from Business
[BOOK REVIEW] Black business and mining in southern Africa predate colonialism
Phakamisa Ndzamela discusses his book "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in South Africa".Read More
Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Renergen gets R1 billion investment from state-owned Central Energy Fund
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stefano Marani, CEO at Renergen.Read More
JSE-listed private education provider ADvTECH announces excellent results
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews ADvTECH Group CEO Roy Douglas.Read More
Is everything OK at Comair?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Comair co-CEO Glenn Orsmond about the state of his company and the rest of the airline industry.Read More
How to buy a new car – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money.Read More
Young entrepreneur cans chicken feet – now Shoprite is stocking it across SA
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eiren Drake, co-founder of Tin Stuf.Read More
How do 2-year gym contracts save you money if monthly fee jumps halfway through?
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a Virgin Active client who'd have to pay a hefty cancellation fee to exit her contract.Read More
Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France'
Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[BOOK REVIEW] Black business and mining in southern Africa predate colonialism
Phakamisa Ndzamela discusses his book "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in South Africa".Read More
Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
How to buy a new car – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money.Read More
How do 2-year gym contracts save you money if monthly fee jumps halfway through?
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a Virgin Active client who'd have to pay a hefty cancellation fee to exit her contract.Read More
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok
Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.Read More
Celebrating unsung heroes: 702 launches Teacher of the Year campaign
'Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa' will highlight and celebrate teachers and the fundamental impact they have had on the lives of future leaders and innovators.Read More
Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022
Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO.Read More
A setback is not failure, never give up hope - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman
Relebogile Mabotja chats to Gift of the Givers Foundation founder on how to deal with life's setbacks on the Upside of Failure.Read More
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments
Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.Read More