The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: "Your rights in a complex and how to interact with your body corporate".
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Caleb McKellar - Caleb Mckellar, Attorney, and partner at Bater Mckellar Attorneys
Today at 21:05
The Love Connection: What it means that you attract who you are
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Leah Sefor - Life and Relationships Coach
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Keeping score of socially responsible investing

29 March 2022 7:41 PM
by Tshegofatso Mathe
Tags:
Sponsored
Rand Merchant Bank
rmb
ESG
ESG investing
ESG metrics

A panel of RMB experts explains to Bruce Whitfield why the ability to measure ESG impact is becoming more critical.

RMB presents ESG Matters, a brand-new video series interrogating how environmental, social & governance issues shape business and finance today.

As the application of ESG principles in business proliferates, the ability to measure the desired impact becomes more critical. Not only do these assist businesses in assessing whether they are meeting their environmental, social and governance goals; they also inform investor decisions when evaluating corporate strategy in the space.

Ebrahim Patel, head of future markets and sustainability at RMB, says there has been a proliferation of ESG rating and data collection agencies that enable investors, stakeholders, government and consumers to have some objective way to compare ESG performance across companies and to determine if an organisation is making progress, year-to-year.

Across the market there are different methodologies with which those agencies score and capture impact. Ziegrid Steen, Chief Operating Officer C&I Invest at RMB believes that it's acceptable to have different methodologies because it is an emerging field and there is change taking place continuously.

See what she, and the other RMB guests, had to say to Bruce Whitfield below...

I know there is a call for standardisation. But how can you standardise something if the world is still grappling with the very concept of how you measure it?

Ziegrid Steen, Chief Operating Officer C&I Invest: RMB

Steen says that it is imperative for end users, such as asset managers, investors, and companies, to understand the methodologies and be aware of the differences.

Patel added that the agencies largely rely on public data and questionnaires, but as activities become more automated, in order to make them more efficient, then “ESG will benefit as well. And stakeholders will rely less on agencies and companies’ hearsay, as we move towards more objective measures, [but] again, it's a journey.”

Beth Rivett Carnac, sustainable finance and ESG advisory at RMB highlighted that, “for corporates, the ESG score shouldn't drive your strategy”.

She says corporates need to find a way to communicate their sustainability strategy clearly to investors and other stakeholders in a way that they can understand the impact that the business has. Adding that, “scores are one output of measuring that [impact]; I don't think the scores should be fundamentally what you target to improve but obviously, it is a reflection on your sustainability strategy”.

She says improving scores may introduce new investors into a company’s investor pool given their improved sustainability credentials.

Read more about RMB's approach to ESG Investing here.




More from ESG Matters with Bruce Whitfield

Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity

23 March 2022 4:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change.

Read More arrow_forward

