JSE-listed private education provider ADvTECH announces excellent results
JSE-listed private education provider ADvTECH Group on Monday reported an increase in headline earnings per share of 33% for the year ending on 31 December 2021.
Revenue rose by 8% to R5.9 billion while operating profit is up 22% to just over R1.1 billion.
RELATED: 'Private schools should probably not exist'
“ADvTECH has delivered another set of strong results, reinforcing the group’s consistent performance and further highlighting the quality of its assets and robust business model,” said ADvTECH CEO Roy Douglas.
The company declared a final dividend of 31 cents per share.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Douglas (scroll up to listen).
RELATED: Private schools (IEB) achieve 98.39% matric pass rate
... Our forward-looking numbers look very good… Our enrolment number for 2022 is very good… There are good opportunities in the rest of the Continent…Roy Douglas, CEO - ADvTECH Group
This is a new highwater mark for us… very pleasing…Roy Douglas, CEO - ADvTECH Group
Africa’s population is growing… and young… We have more than 7000 students outside of South Africa…Roy Douglas, CEO - ADvTECH Group
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : JSE-listed private education provider ADvTECH announces excellent results
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_91650586_group-of-teenage-students-in-uniform-outside-school-buildings.html
More from Business
[BOOK REVIEW] Black business and mining in southern Africa predate colonialism
Phakamisa Ndzamela discusses his book "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in South Africa".Read More
Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Renergen gets R1 billion investment from state-owned Central Energy Fund
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stefano Marani, CEO at Renergen.Read More
Is everything OK at Comair?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Comair co-CEO Glenn Orsmond about the state of his company and the rest of the airline industry.Read More
Tiger Brands invests in plant-based 'future of food' firm Herbivore Earthfoods
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Barati Mahloele, Venture Capital Director at Tiger Brands.Read More
How to buy a new car – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money.Read More
Young entrepreneur cans chicken feet – now Shoprite is stocking it across SA
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eiren Drake, co-founder of Tin Stuf.Read More
How do 2-year gym contracts save you money if monthly fee jumps halfway through?
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a Virgin Active client who'd have to pay a hefty cancellation fee to exit her contract.Read More
Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France'
Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink.Read More