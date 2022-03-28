Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 18:08
The state of Comair and the rest of the airline industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Glenn Orsmond - Co-CEO at Comair
Today at 18:12
Tiger Brands invests in South African plant-based food company - Herbivore Earthfoods
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Barati Mahloele - Venture Capital Director at Tiger Brands
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
JSE-listed private education provider ADvTECH reports an 8% increase in group revenue to R5.9 billion for 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
Renergen attracts another high-profile investor to its business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stefano Marani - CEO at Renergen
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Native Merchants by Phakamisa Ndzamela
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Phakamisa Ndzamela
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Stavros Nicolau
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stavros Nicolau - Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development at Aspen Phamrcare
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Joburg EMS battle underground blaze, no indication on time of power restoration John Perlman speaks to the City of Johannesburg Spokesperson for the Department of Environment and Infrastructure Services, Nickol... 28 March 2022 4:47 PM
Expert asks whether new code of practice will create unnatural environments Head of the MBA Health Care Leadership Programme at Stellenbosch University Business School, Professor Renata Schoeman, talks abou... 28 March 2022 2:37 PM
Herman Mashaba: If you double-cross me, you will see my brutality Leader of ActionSA Herman Mashaba says South Africa talks about ActionSA, the axing of Dr Makhosi Khoza and Operation Dudula leade... 28 March 2022 11:37 AM
View all Local
Has the ANC's NEC decided on Bathabile Dlamini's fate? Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News' Tshidi Madia and ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe on the meeting's outcomes. 28 March 2022 1:26 PM
Saftu: Intention to suspend Zwelinzima Vavi mischievous, malicious The union’s national executive committee (NEC) held a briefing on Sunday following a quarterly meeting. 27 March 2022 4:32 PM
Investment Conference brings pledges to R1 trillion+ 'but not enough new money' Bruce Whitfield gets diverging responses on the 4th Conference from Busa's Bonang Mohale and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto. 24 March 2022 8:12 PM
View all Politics
How to buy a new car – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money. 25 March 2022 1:53 PM
Young entrepreneur cans chicken feet – now Shoprite is stocking it across SA The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eiren Drake, co-founder of Tin Stuf. 25 March 2022 12:32 PM
How do 2-year gym contracts save you money if monthly fee jumps halfway through? Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a Virgin Active client who'd have to pay a hefty cancellation fee to exit her contract. 24 March 2022 9:23 PM
View all Business
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
Celebrating unsung heroes: 702 launches Teacher of the Year campaign 'Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa' will highlight and celebrate teachers and the fundamental impact they have had on the lives of fut... 23 March 2022 2:47 PM
Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022 Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO. 21 March 2022 7:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France' Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink. 24 March 2022 9:02 PM
'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider Stage 1 of the 2022 edition of the most grueling mountain bike race in the world got underway at Lourensford on Monday 21 March. 24 March 2022 4:04 PM
Sport association wants more supporters in stadia given new COVID rules The South African Football Supporters Association says it will start making immediate arrangements to get more fans into stadiums... 23 March 2022 12:32 PM
View all Sport
VIDEO: Will Smith slaps presenter Chris Rock shocking Oscar audience goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 March 2022 9:36 AM
During lockdown I had to 'maak 'n plan' and the bills were paid - Louise Carver The musician says her vocals are nostalgic for a lot of people and for the 'Take My Hand' she needs Simphiwe 'Simz' Kulla for some... 25 March 2022 2:58 PM
WATCH: Man sparks debate after answering work calls on a date Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 March 2022 8:58 AM
View all Entertainment
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all World
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
View all Africa
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction' Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share. 21 March 2022 6:59 PM
View all Opinion
Joburg EMS battle underground blaze, no indication on time of power restoration

28 March 2022 4:47 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
City of Joburg
Electricity
Power
underground power

John Perlman speaks to the City of Johannesburg Spokesperson for the Department of Environment and Infrastructure Services, Nickolaus Bauer.

Most parts of the Johannesburg central district are without electricity after a fire in underground tunnels at Ntemi Pilusa Street tripped two main lines, sparking a fire.

John Perlman speaks to the City of Johannesburg Spokesperson for the Department of Environment and Infrastructure Services, Nickolaus Bauer.

Emergency services are still battling the blaze. Large scenes of black smoke were seen coming out of manholes around the area as EMS tried to bring the blaze under control.

Nickolaus Bauer, Environment & Infrastructure Service, City of Johannesburg

At this moment we cannot say when Johannesburg authorities will be able to restore power to the areas. At this point in time, it is about securing human life and then power restoration.

Nickolaus Bauer, Environment & Infrastructure Service, City of Johannesburg

At this point in time, it seems EMS have got the fire under control in terms of it not spreading any further. At this stage, it's looking to be at least several days until City Power expects a full restoration for areas affected.

Nickolaus Bauer, Environment & Infrastructure Service, City of Johannesburg

Listen to the full interview below:




28 March 2022 4:47 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
City of Joburg
Electricity
Power
underground power

More from Local

Expert asks whether new code of practice will create unnatural environments

28 March 2022 2:37 PM

Head of the MBA Health Care Leadership Programme at Stellenbosch University Business School, Professor Renata Schoeman, talks about the new code of good practice for the prevention and elimination of harassment in the workplace.

Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba: If you double-cross me, you will see my brutality

28 March 2022 11:37 AM

Leader of ActionSA Herman Mashaba says South Africa talks about ActionSA, the axing of Dr Makhosi Khoza and Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini'.

Read More arrow_forward

Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini granted R1,500 bail

28 March 2022 11:31 AM

Operation Dudula's Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini was arrested on Thursday shortly after wrapping up a media interview in Rosebank.

Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng's health system is big and complex but functional - Dr Freddy Kgongwana

28 March 2022 9:34 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Gauteng hospital services Deputy director-general to give more insight on the state of the department.

Read More arrow_forward

Dysfunction around cancer treatment in Gauteng is concerning - Cancer Alliance

28 March 2022 8:37 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Cancer Alliance access to medicine campaign project manager Salomé Meyer.

Read More arrow_forward

Saftu: Intention to suspend Zwelinzima Vavi mischievous, malicious

27 March 2022 4:32 PM

The union’s national executive committee (NEC) held a briefing on Sunday following a quarterly meeting.

Read More arrow_forward

SABC says it needs more time to help some SA households migrate to digital TV

27 March 2022 3:17 PM

South Africa’s long-delayed move to a digital signal is scheduled to be implemented on Thursday, but numerous broadcasters want an extension.

Read More arrow_forward

Suspect arrested in connection with multiple mass murder cases in Khayelitsha

27 March 2022 9:24 AM

The 35-year-old suspect has been charged with murder and was expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Read More arrow_forward

Kopanang says foreign nationals are used as scapegoats, Saftu member threatened

27 March 2022 9:06 AM

Kopanang Africa, says foreign nationals are being used as a scapegoat for government's failure to intervene in the country's economy.

Read More arrow_forward

What role can IPPs play in curbing power cuts?

27 March 2022 8:57 AM

Gugu Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to IPP energy expert, Gina Schroeder to reflect on renewable energy.

Read More arrow_forward

Joburg EMS battle underground blaze, no indication on time of power restoration

Local

Herman Mashaba: If you double-cross me, you will see my brutality

Local

Has the ANC's NEC decided on Bathabile Dlamini's fate?

Politics

Man accused of killing 6 people in Khayelitsha says he has an alibi

28 March 2022 5:24 PM

ANC strengthens its national disciplinary committee

28 March 2022 4:23 PM

SAMA concerned after Soweto doctor is shot dead

28 March 2022 4:18 PM

