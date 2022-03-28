Joburg EMS battle underground blaze, no indication on time of power restoration





Most parts of the Johannesburg central district are without electricity after a fire in underground tunnels at Ntemi Pilusa Street tripped two main lines, sparking a fire.

John Perlman speaks to the City of Johannesburg Spokesperson for the Department of Environment and Infrastructure Services, Nickolaus Bauer.

Emergency services are still battling the blaze. Large scenes of black smoke were seen coming out of manholes around the area as EMS tried to bring the blaze under control. Nickolaus Bauer, Environment & Infrastructure Service, City of Johannesburg

At this moment we cannot say when Johannesburg authorities will be able to restore power to the areas. At this point in time, it is about securing human life and then power restoration. Nickolaus Bauer, Environment & Infrastructure Service, City of Johannesburg

At this point in time, it seems EMS have got the fire under control in terms of it not spreading any further. At this stage, it's looking to be at least several days until City Power expects a full restoration for areas affected. Nickolaus Bauer, Environment & Infrastructure Service, City of Johannesburg

#JoburgUndergroundFire Day 1 as spokesperson for MMC for EISD @MichaelSun168 in @CityofJoburgZA and there’s an underground fire in the CBD.@CityPowerJhb officials are on scene with @CityofJoburgEMS to establish the cause&solution to the blaze affecting 3km of underground cabling pic.twitter.com/7wI4TpJgkQ — Nickolaus Bauer (@NickolausBauer) March 28, 2022

