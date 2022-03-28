[BOOK REVIEW] Black business and mining in southern Africa predate colonialism
Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or popular business book.
This week Whitfield interviewed Phakamisa Ndzamela about his book “Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in South Africa”.
RELATED: Black business in South Africa dates back to the late Iron Age
In “Native Merchants”, Ndzamela recounts how mining for iron ore – and the trading thereof – predates colonialism in South Africa.
He tells of how Khoi people traded with merchant ships before 1652 and how organised Black business existed long before 1994.
Description by NB Publishers:
Dispossession of fertile, mineral-rich land is correctly repeated as the root cause of the economic precarity of Black people in South Africa.
Colonial wars are rightly foregrounded but in a way that frames Black people as having existed outside of organised enterprise.
This book builds and adds dimension to the picture of Black people’s economic participation, taking the narrative from pre-colonial mining and spanning the colonial and apartheid periods, detailing tactics of economic exclusion.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [BOOK REVIEW] Black business and mining in southern Africa predate colonialism
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_46626717_confident-succesful-black-business-man-in-front-of-group-of-people.html?vti=oagm3phnpiemibox74-1-73
