Renergen gets R1 billion investment from state-owned Central Energy Fund





The state-owned Central Energy Fund is investing R1 billion in methane (natural) gas and helium producer Renergen’s Virginia Gas Project in the Free State.

The Fund will obtain 10% of Renergen division Tetra4, owner of the Virginia Gas Project.

Stefano Marani, CEO at Renergen

It’s a 10-year overnight success! … We have a very large area… We’ve got a proven reserve… Helium is critical for manufacturing… Phase 1 has secured South Africa’s requirements… Stefano Marani, CEO - Renergen

There’s lots of gas around the country… There are many explorers… We have an energy crisis. The more gas we can get online, the better for everyone… Stefano Marani, CEO - Renergen

We’ve got a lot of tailwinds behind us… The country needs energy security… Stefano Marani, CEO - Renergen

