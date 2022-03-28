Renergen gets R1 billion investment from state-owned Central Energy Fund

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Joburg EMS battle underground blaze, no indication on time of power restoration John Perlman speaks to the City of Johannesburg Spokesperson for the Department of Environment and Infrastructure Services, Nickol... 28 March 2022 4:47 PM
Expert asks whether new code of practice will create unnatural environments Head of the MBA Health Care Leadership Programme at Stellenbosch University Business School, Professor Renata Schoeman, talks abou... 28 March 2022 2:37 PM
Herman Mashaba: If you double-cross me, you will see my brutality Leader of ActionSA Herman Mashaba says South Africa talks about ActionSA, the axing of Dr Makhosi Khoza and Operation Dudula leade... 28 March 2022 11:37 AM
View all Local
Has the ANC's NEC decided on Bathabile Dlamini's fate? Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News' Tshidi Madia and ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe on the meeting's outcomes. 28 March 2022 1:26 PM
Saftu: Intention to suspend Zwelinzima Vavi mischievous, malicious The union’s national executive committee (NEC) held a briefing on Sunday following a quarterly meeting. 27 March 2022 4:32 PM
Investment Conference brings pledges to R1 trillion+ 'but not enough new money' Bruce Whitfield gets diverging responses on the 4th Conference from Busa's Bonang Mohale and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto. 24 March 2022 8:12 PM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] Black business and mining in southern Africa predate colonialism Phakamisa Ndzamela discusses his book "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in South Africa". 28 March 2022 8:03 PM
Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 28 March 2022 7:59 PM
Renergen gets R1 billion investment from state-owned Central Energy Fund The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stefano Marani, CEO at Renergen. 28 March 2022 7:22 PM
View all Business
Tiger Brands invests in plant-based 'future of food' firm Herbivore Earthfoods The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Barati Mahloele, Venture Capital Director at Tiger Brands. 28 March 2022 6:14 PM
How to buy a new car – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money. 25 March 2022 1:53 PM
How do 2-year gym contracts save you money if monthly fee jumps halfway through? Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a Virgin Active client who'd have to pay a hefty cancellation fee to exit her contract. 24 March 2022 9:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France' Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink. 24 March 2022 9:02 PM
'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider Stage 1 of the 2022 edition of the most grueling mountain bike race in the world got underway at Lourensford on Monday 21 March. 24 March 2022 4:04 PM
Sport association wants more supporters in stadia given new COVID rules The South African Football Supporters Association says it will start making immediate arrangements to get more fans into stadiums... 23 March 2022 12:32 PM
View all Sport
VIDEO: Will Smith slaps presenter Chris Rock shocking Oscar audience goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 March 2022 9:36 AM
During lockdown I had to 'maak 'n plan' and the bills were paid - Louise Carver The musician says her vocals are nostalgic for a lot of people and for the 'Take My Hand' she needs Simphiwe 'Simz' Kulla for some... 25 March 2022 2:58 PM
WATCH: Man sparks debate after answering work calls on a date Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 March 2022 8:58 AM
View all Entertainment
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all World
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
View all Africa
Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 28 March 2022 7:59 PM
Is everything OK at Comair? Bruce Whitfield interviews Comair co-CEO Glenn Orsmond about the state of his company and the rest of the airline industry. 28 March 2022 6:40 PM
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 23 March 2022 8:09 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Renergen gets R1 billion investment from state-owned Central Energy Fund

28 March 2022 7:22 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Central Energy Fund
Natural gas
methane gas
helium
Renergen
Stefano Marani
Tetra4
Virginia Gas Project

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stefano Marani, CEO at Renergen.

The state-owned Central Energy Fund is investing R1 billion in methane (natural) gas and helium producer Renergen’s Virginia Gas Project in the Free State.

The Fund will obtain 10% of Renergen division Tetra4, owner of the Virginia Gas Project.

Methane (natural) gas flare. © leodikan/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Stefano Marani, CEO at Renergen (scroll up to listen).

It’s a 10-year overnight success! … We have a very large area… We’ve got a proven reserve… Helium is critical for manufacturing… Phase 1 has secured South Africa’s requirements…

Stefano Marani, CEO - Renergen

There’s lots of gas around the country… There are many explorers… We have an energy crisis. The more gas we can get online, the better for everyone…

Stefano Marani, CEO - Renergen

We’ve got a lot of tailwinds behind us… The country needs energy security…

Stefano Marani, CEO - Renergen

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Renergen gets R1 billion investment from state-owned Central Energy Fund




28 March 2022 7:22 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Central Energy Fund
Natural gas
methane gas
helium
Renergen
Stefano Marani
Tetra4
Virginia Gas Project

More from Business

[BOOK REVIEW] Black business and mining in southern Africa predate colonialism

28 March 2022 8:03 PM

Phakamisa Ndzamela discusses his book "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in South Africa".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination

28 March 2022 7:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JSE-listed private education provider ADvTECH announces excellent results

28 March 2022 6:55 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews ADvTECH Group CEO Roy Douglas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is everything OK at Comair?

28 March 2022 6:40 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Comair co-CEO Glenn Orsmond about the state of his company and the rest of the airline industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tiger Brands invests in plant-based 'future of food' firm Herbivore Earthfoods

28 March 2022 6:14 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Barati Mahloele, Venture Capital Director at Tiger Brands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to buy a new car – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments

25 March 2022 1:53 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young entrepreneur cans chicken feet – now Shoprite is stocking it across SA

25 March 2022 12:32 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eiren Drake, co-founder of Tin Stuf.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How do 2-year gym contracts save you money if monthly fee jumps halfway through?

24 March 2022 9:23 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a Virgin Active client who'd have to pay a hefty cancellation fee to exit her contract.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France'

24 March 2022 9:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investment Conference brings pledges to R1 trillion+ 'but not enough new money'

24 March 2022 8:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets diverging responses on the 4th Conference from Busa's Bonang Mohale and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Joburg EMS battle underground blaze, no indication on time of power restoration

Local

Herman Mashaba: If you double-cross me, you will see my brutality

Local

Has the ANC's NEC decided on Bathabile Dlamini's fate?

Politics

EWN Highlights

Bodies of two pupils who drowned during rugby trip in Durban found

28 March 2022 8:50 PM

Power cuts and drought: No end in sight for Kannaland Muncipality’s water woes

28 March 2022 7:48 PM

By-election wins raise Zimbabwe opposition hopes of governing

28 March 2022 7:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA