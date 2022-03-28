Renergen gets R1 billion investment from state-owned Central Energy Fund
The state-owned Central Energy Fund is investing R1 billion in methane (natural) gas and helium producer Renergen’s Virginia Gas Project in the Free State.
The Fund will obtain 10% of Renergen division Tetra4, owner of the Virginia Gas Project.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Stefano Marani, CEO at Renergen (scroll up to listen).
It’s a 10-year overnight success! … We have a very large area… We’ve got a proven reserve… Helium is critical for manufacturing… Phase 1 has secured South Africa’s requirements…Stefano Marani, CEO - Renergen
There’s lots of gas around the country… There are many explorers… We have an energy crisis. The more gas we can get online, the better for everyone…Stefano Marani, CEO - Renergen
We’ve got a lot of tailwinds behind us… The country needs energy security…Stefano Marani, CEO - Renergen
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Renergen gets R1 billion investment from state-owned Central Energy Fund
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_45852330_gas-flaring-torch-against-the-sky-.html?vti=nle8l54h67f2h6ozuh-1-24
