Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination





Toby Shapshak recently returned from Madrid in Spain where he raced Nissan electric vehicles (EVs) around a track.

It was great fun and yet another great view of what the future is going to look like. Toby Shapshak, Chief - Stuff Studios

Nissan Leaf. © hafizjohari/123rf.com

Nissan is an electric car pioneer, with its Leaf EV coming to market back in 2010.

The Nissan Leaf is the second-best-selling EV of all time, after the Tesla Model 3.

The Super Leaf is very fast and very powerful… The range is getting better and better… Toby Shapshak, Chief - Stuff Studios

You can save yourself 80% of the running costs of petrol [cost of electricity] … Toby Shapshak, Chief - Stuff Studios

