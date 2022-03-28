Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination
Toby Shapshak recently returned from Madrid in Spain where he raced Nissan electric vehicles (EVs) around a track.
It was great fun and yet another great view of what the future is going to look like.Toby Shapshak, Chief - Stuff Studios
Nissan is an electric car pioneer, with its Leaf EV coming to market back in 2010.
The Nissan Leaf is the second-best-selling EV of all time, after the Tesla Model 3.
The Super Leaf is very fast and very powerful… The range is getting better and better…Toby Shapshak, Chief - Stuff Studios
You can save yourself 80% of the running costs of petrol [cost of electricity] …Toby Shapshak, Chief - Stuff Studios
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios (scroll up to listen).
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_146810462_kuala-lumpur-malaysia-dec-3-2019-nissan-leaf-e-power-displayed-at-kuala-lumpur-international-motor-s.html?vti=oc9vd3oz1g9yj1zqw4-1-173
