'High Court ruling to postpone digital migration is welcomed but conservative'





The Pretoria High Court on Monday ruled that South Africa’s analogue television switch-off date must be postponed from 31 March to 30 June.

The court found that government has done enough within its powers to help poor households who are stuck with analogue televisions.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Peoples Media Consortium's Hassen Logat to reflect on the court ruling.

The judgment is welcomed but it is conservative as it gives the government a lot more credit for the shambolic way it handled this issue. Clearly the minister is hellbent on modernising whether poor people are left behind or not. Hassen Logat, Peoples Media Consortium

