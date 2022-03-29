Is restricting smartphone access to children solution to social media dilemma?





Should children under the age of 16 have smart phones?

How do you ensure your children’s safety and security online when they have unlimited access to smartphones?

And you know how much time your children spend on their phones?

Bongani Bingwa chats to Odin Education head Ajit Gopalakrishnan who says privacy is not the same as protection.

Your privacy is preventing your identity from being shared but it is not controlling what is being shared with you. Most platforms out there are just interested in you clicking and staying on the platform. Ajit Gopalakrishnan, Head - Odin Education

If your teen is posting on any social media platform, it is easy to triangulate who are their friends and thereby influence. If your child has WhatsApp, getting onto a group they are on and eventually messaging them privately is quite simple. Ajit Gopalakrishnan, Head - Odin Education

Listen below to the full conversation: