WATCH: Katy Perry wardrobe malfunction at American Idols performance goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Will Smith slaps presenter Chris Rock shocking Oscar audience goes viral

Katy Perry wardrobe malfunction at American Idols performance goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of Katy Perry's wardrobe malfunction at American Idols performance goes viral.

Watch the full video below:

ima get ur heart racing in my skin-tight jeans on #americanidol tonight 👀 tune in now for a RIPPING good time 🤪 pic.twitter.com/gw3bav78Rs — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 29, 2022

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: