WATCH: Katy Perry wardrobe malfunction at American Idols performance goes viral
Katy Perry wardrobe malfunction at American Idols performance goes viral
Social media is talking after a video of Katy Perry's wardrobe malfunction at American Idols performance goes viral.
Watch the full video below:
ima get ur heart racing in my skin-tight jeans on #americanidol tonight 👀 tune in now for a RIPPING good time 🤪 pic.twitter.com/gw3bav78Rs— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 29, 2022
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
