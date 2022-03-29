ANC is tax compliant, the R102-million Sars debt is an old story - Mashatile
The African National Congress (ANC) has denied reports that it is owing the South African Revenue Service (Sars).
It is reported that the ruling party is owing Sars over R100-million in tax.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says journalists took information that was sent last year by sars and "create problems".
We are paying Sars, the last payment from us was on the 28 of February of this year but there were challenges in the past.Paul Mashatile, Treasurer-general - African National Congress
There was an argument, I think last year in November, between us and Sars on how much we should pay and we then went to court and they won the case on how much we owe then and we paid them. Nothing was ever attached.Paul Mashatile, Treasurer-general - African National Congress
Mashatile says they can't reveal how much they owe Sars and these matters are confidential.
Those matters are private, I might be owing them R10 or R100. Those matters are private. It's four years ago since I sorted that problem. The ANC is tax compliant.Paul Mashatile, Treasurer-general - African National Congress
We are not tax evaders. We are not bankrupt, we do have cash flow problems from time to time.Paul Mashatile, Treasurer-general - African National Congress
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
SA’s unemployment rate crosses the dreaded 35% threshold: Stats SA
Statistic South Africa says the country’s unemployment rate has crossed the feared 35% threshold in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the rate to 35.3%.Read More
Is restricting smartphone access to children solution to social media dilemma?
Bongani Bingwa chats to Odin Education head Ajit Gopalakrishnan who says social media privacy is not the same as protection.Read More
'High Court ruling to postpone digital migration is welcomed but conservative'
Bongani Bingwa chats to Peoples Media Consortium's Hassen Logat who says the court has given the government a lot of credit.Read More
Joburg EMS battles underground blaze, no indication on power restoration time
John Perlman speaks to the City of Johannesburg spokesperson for the department of environment and infrastructure services, Nickolaus Bauer.Read More
Expert asks whether new code of practice will create unnatural environments
Head of the MBA Health Care Leadership Programme at Stellenbosch University Business School, Professor Renata Schoeman, talks about the new code of good practice for the prevention and elimination of harassment in the workplace.Read More
Herman Mashaba: If you double-cross me, you will see my brutality
Leader of ActionSA Herman Mashaba says South Africa talks about ActionSA, the axing of Dr Makhosi Khoza and Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini'.Read More
Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini granted R1,500 bail
Operation Dudula's Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini was arrested on Thursday shortly after wrapping up a media interview in Rosebank.Read More
Gauteng's health system is big and complex but functional - Dr Freddy Kgongwana
Bongani Bingwa chats to Gauteng hospital services Deputy director-general to give more insight on the state of the department.Read More
Dysfunction around cancer treatment in Gauteng is concerning - Cancer Alliance
Bongani Bingwa chats to Cancer Alliance access to medicine campaign project manager Salomé Meyer.Read More
More from Politics
SA’s unemployment rate crosses the dreaded 35% threshold: Stats SA
Statistic South Africa says the country’s unemployment rate has crossed the feared 35% threshold in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the rate to 35.3%.Read More
Has the ANC's NEC decided on Bathabile Dlamini's fate?
Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News' Tshidi Madia and ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe on the meeting's outcomes.Read More
Saftu: Intention to suspend Zwelinzima Vavi mischievous, malicious
The union’s national executive committee (NEC) held a briefing on Sunday following a quarterly meeting.Read More
Investment Conference brings pledges to R1 trillion+ 'but not enough new money'
Bruce Whitfield gets diverging responses on the 4th Conference from Busa's Bonang Mohale and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto.Read More
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference.Read More
Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases?
Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International.Read More
Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums
President Cyril Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa updates SA on COVID-19 strategy at 8pm
The Presidency announced on Tuesday that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm.Read More
Makhosi Khoza is thrown out of another political home - this time it's ActionSA
ActionSA said its senate terminated Makhosi Khoza's membership on the recommendations of its ethics and disciplinary committee.Read More