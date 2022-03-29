Streaming issues? Report here
ANC is tax compliant, the R102-million Sars debt is an old story - Mashatile

29 March 2022 10:54 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
ANC
Paul Mashatile
SARS
Tax evasion

African National Congress treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says the party is not bankrupt but just has cash-flow problems.

The African National Congress (ANC) has denied reports that it is owing the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

It is reported that the ruling party is owing Sars over R100-million in tax.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says journalists took information that was sent last year by sars and "create problems".

We are paying Sars, the last payment from us was on the 28 of February of this year but there were challenges in the past.

Paul Mashatile, Treasurer-general - African National Congress

There was an argument, I think last year in November, between us and Sars on how much we should pay and we then went to court and they won the case on how much we owe then and we paid them. Nothing was ever attached.

Paul Mashatile, Treasurer-general - African National Congress

Mashatile says they can't reveal how much they owe Sars and these matters are confidential.

Those matters are private, I might be owing them R10 or R100. Those matters are private. It's four years ago since I sorted that problem. The ANC is tax compliant.

Paul Mashatile, Treasurer-general - African National Congress

We are not tax evaders. We are not bankrupt, we do have cash flow problems from time to time.

Paul Mashatile, Treasurer-general - African National Congress

Listen to the full interview below:




