SA’s unemployment rate crosses the dreaded 35% threshold: Stats SA
JOHANNESBURG – Statistic South Africa says the country’s unemployment rate has crossed the feared 35% threshold in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the rate to 35.3%.
The figure grew by 0,4 percentage points as compared to the third quarter of 2021.
Meanwhile, the expanded definition of the unemployment rate decreased by 0.4% to 46.2% in the fourth quarter.
The figures were supposed to be published last month but the agency said low response rates from survey participants held them back.
The figure declined by an average of 76.9% in the second quarter to a worrying 44.6% in the fourth quarter of last year.
This article first appeared on EWN : SA’s unemployment rate crosses the dreaded 35% threshold: Stats SA
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/petertt/petertt2003/petertt200300179/142978635-zwelihle-hermanus-western-cape-south-africa-dec-2019-young-men-sitting-at-roadside-waiting-to-find-w.jpg
More from Local
ANC is tax compliant, the R102-million Sars debt is an old story - Mashatile
African National Congress treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says the party is not bankrupt but just has cash-flow problems.Read More
Is restricting smartphone access to children solution to social media dilemma?
Bongani Bingwa chats to Odin Education head Ajit Gopalakrishnan who says social media privacy is not the same as protection.Read More
'High Court ruling to postpone digital migration is welcomed but conservative'
Bongani Bingwa chats to Peoples Media Consortium's Hassen Logat who says the court has given the government a lot of credit.Read More
Joburg EMS battles underground blaze, no indication on power restoration time
John Perlman speaks to the City of Johannesburg spokesperson for the department of environment and infrastructure services, Nickolaus Bauer.Read More
Expert asks whether new code of practice will create unnatural environments
Head of the MBA Health Care Leadership Programme at Stellenbosch University Business School, Professor Renata Schoeman, talks about the new code of good practice for the prevention and elimination of harassment in the workplace.Read More
Herman Mashaba: If you double-cross me, you will see my brutality
Leader of ActionSA Herman Mashaba says South Africa talks about ActionSA, the axing of Dr Makhosi Khoza and Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini'.Read More
Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini granted R1,500 bail
Operation Dudula's Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini was arrested on Thursday shortly after wrapping up a media interview in Rosebank.Read More
Gauteng's health system is big and complex but functional - Dr Freddy Kgongwana
Bongani Bingwa chats to Gauteng hospital services Deputy director-general to give more insight on the state of the department.Read More
Dysfunction around cancer treatment in Gauteng is concerning - Cancer Alliance
Bongani Bingwa chats to Cancer Alliance access to medicine campaign project manager Salomé Meyer.Read More
More from Politics
ANC is tax compliant, the R102-million Sars debt is an old story - Mashatile
African National Congress treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says the party is not bankrupt but just has cash-flow problems.Read More
Has the ANC's NEC decided on Bathabile Dlamini's fate?
Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News' Tshidi Madia and ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe on the meeting's outcomes.Read More
Saftu: Intention to suspend Zwelinzima Vavi mischievous, malicious
The union’s national executive committee (NEC) held a briefing on Sunday following a quarterly meeting.Read More
Investment Conference brings pledges to R1 trillion+ 'but not enough new money'
Bruce Whitfield gets diverging responses on the 4th Conference from Busa's Bonang Mohale and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto.Read More
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference.Read More
Would fining state capture crooks be more effective than drawn-out court cases?
Bruce Whitfield interviews corruption law specialist John Oxenham, partner at Primerio International.Read More
Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums
President Cyril Ramphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening - the State of Disaster remains, but Covid regulations relaxed.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa updates SA on COVID-19 strategy at 8pm
The Presidency announced on Tuesday that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm.Read More
Makhosi Khoza is thrown out of another political home - this time it's ActionSA
ActionSA said its senate terminated Makhosi Khoza's membership on the recommendations of its ethics and disciplinary committee.Read More
More from Business
[BOOK REVIEW] Black business and mining in southern Africa predate colonialism
Phakamisa Ndzamela discusses his book "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in South Africa".Read More
Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Renergen gets R1 billion investment from state-owned Central Energy Fund
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stefano Marani, CEO at Renergen.Read More
JSE-listed private education provider ADvTECH announces excellent results
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews ADvTECH Group CEO Roy Douglas.Read More
Is everything OK at Comair?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Comair co-CEO Glenn Orsmond about the state of his company and the rest of the airline industry.Read More
Tiger Brands invests in plant-based 'future of food' firm Herbivore Earthfoods
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Barati Mahloele, Venture Capital Director at Tiger Brands.Read More
How to buy a new car – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money.Read More
Young entrepreneur cans chicken feet – now Shoprite is stocking it across SA
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eiren Drake, co-founder of Tin Stuf.Read More
How do 2-year gym contracts save you money if monthly fee jumps halfway through?
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a Virgin Active client who'd have to pay a hefty cancellation fee to exit her contract.Read More